Ana de Armas Cozies Up to Boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta After Tom Cruise Romance Rumors: Photos

Ana de Armas shut down rumors she's romantically involved with Tom Cruise by going on a stroll with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, February 17.

The actress, 36, was seen cozying up to her man as they linked arms and enjoyed a hot drink together.

In the new photos, de Armas sported a brown leather jacket, which she accessorized with a white bag. For his part, the lawyer bundled up with a dark coat and jeans.