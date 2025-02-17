Ana de Armas Cozies Up to Boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta After Tom Cruise Romance Rumors: Photos
Ana de Armas shut down rumors she's romantically involved with Tom Cruise by going on a stroll with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, February 17.
The actress, 36, was seen cozying up to her man as they linked arms and enjoyed a hot drink together.
In the new photos, de Armas sported a brown leather jacket, which she accessorized with a white bag. For his part, the lawyer bundled up with a dark coat and jeans.
The pair's outing comes days after the Ghosted starlet was spotted out with Cruise in London on February 13.
In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Top Gun star, 62, who sported a blue navy jacket with matching pants and a button-down shirt, was seen walking alongside the Blonde alum, who wore a black top and black jacket.
Per the photos, the duo were all smiles as they hopped into a taxi together.
However, the A-listers were talking business, a source told People.
Cruise, de Armas and their agents were "discussing potential collaborations down the line" at the dinner, and the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends," the insider dished. "Tom looked happy as fans approached him for photos, and the group later took home leftovers."
- New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors as They Leave London Restaurant Together
- Ana De Armas Spotted With Mystery Hunk After Shutting Down Reconciliation Rumors With Ex Fling Ben Affleck
- 'She Broke It Off': Ben Affleck & Younger Girlfriend Ana De Armas Reportedly Call It Quits After Nearly One Year Together
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
de Armas is pretty private about her love life, especially after she dated Ben Affleck.
“I’m just interested in my work. I want to be remembered for that," she told Variety in 2022. "The other side, I’m not interested."
"I have never been someone that wants any attention that's not about my work," she added. "But, especially in this country, I don't know how you can find protection. I don't know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving."
That same year, she spoke to Elle about the public chatter surrounding her relationship with Affleck.
“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,’” she said. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”