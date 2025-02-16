New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors as They Leave London Restaurant Together
Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Hollywood’s newest couple?
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 62, and the Blonde actress, 36, were recently spotted together leaving dinner in London.
While the Daily Mail reported the outing was on Valentine’s Day, People claimed the meal occurred on Thursday, February 13.
Though it is unclear if the duo are romantically linked, they were all smiles exiting the restaurant in Soho and getting into a taxi together.
Photos from the night revealed that de Armas opted for a casual look for the outing, while donning a black top, black jacket and jeans as she held bags of takeout food. Meanwhile, Cruise wore a navy jacket and pants with a tan shirt underneath.
The duo stopped and chatted with fans on their way out and appeared to be in a good mood.
A source told People that the actor and actress were "discussing potential collaborations down the line" at the establishment and "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."
“Tom looked happy as fans approached him for photos, and the group later took home leftovers,” they added.
Despite the source claiming the pair were not on a date, the public shared their thoughts on the match on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“They look so cute together! Love seeing them enjoying their time!” one person wrote in support of the celebs.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Ewww,” a second user stated, as a third echoed, “Run girl run.”
“Oh, Ana… call Katie before you go down in that lion’s den…” a fourth individual noted, referencing Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes.
As OK! previously reported, if Cruise and de Armas are an item, she must have really impressed him, as the Hollywood hunk has allegedly taken a vow of celibacy and only wants to pursue a serious romance.
"Tom’s just not the kind of guy who’s going to dive into a relationship just for the thrill of it," the source shared. "It’s crucial for him to form a real connection before jumping into intimacy."
The insider said the father-of-three has been enjoying the "health benefits" he gains from refraining from intimacy.
"He feels more centered, focused and even healthier without that aspect of his life constantly in motion. Tom’s all about self-improvement right now," they claimed.
Cruise was last romantically linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, however, their romance fizzled out in February 2024 after a few months of dating.
The source noted that the duo stayed friendly despite their split, as they live on the same block in London.
"To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," they stated.