Ana De Armas Flashes Her Assets in Skimpy Bikini Top While on Vacation: Photo
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Ana de Armas nearly spilled out of her bikini top while on vacation.
The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 1, to share a series of snaps from her most recent vacation, with one particular photo catching fans' attention.
In the selfie, de Armas sat partially in the shade, wearing a tiny black string bikini top that flashed her assets and her toned midsection, pairing the skimpy top with matching bathing suit bottoms.
She covered up slightly with a cream-colored sweater that she let drape off her shoulders, as she looked off into the distance at the water.
Throughout the rest of the carousel, de Armas posed for a few more selfies and showed off the stunning landscapes.
The Oscar-nominated actress chose to leave her upload caption-less.
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Ana De Armas on Working Out
Although de Armas is focused on staying in shape, she previously admitted she has a love-hate relationship with exercise.
Back in 2021, she explained, "Favorite workouts? I mean, that's all I do, [laughs] so, you know, it's like this: When you do something because you really want to do it, it becomes your favorite thing, but when you do something because they tell you to do it? It turns into something else."
"But I do really like boxing! It releases all of this energy, and there is nothing boring about it," she continued in the interview. "You don't have to do the same thing every day because you don't feel the same way every day, you know? You can just structure it however you want. I get a lot of joy from it, and it's a great workout, trust me!"
Ana De Armas Has a Rumored New Beau
De Armas' recent upload comes after she was spotted cozying up to Venezuelan singer Beto Montenegro. While nothing has been confirmed, the Knives Out actress was seen on a romantic getaway in Spain with Montenegro on August 2.
The stars were photographed holding hands and kissing while heading down to the beach on an island in the Mediterranean Sea.
The relationship comes after de Armas called it quits with Tom Cruise in November 2025.
"Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going, [despite their] 'undeniable chemistry,'" a source shared at the time. "They will see how things go in the future… Tom and Ana are done for now."