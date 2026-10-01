Ana De Armas Flashes Her Assets in Skimpy Bikini Top While on Vacation: Photo

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Ana de Armas nearly spilled out of her bikini top while on vacation. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 1, to share a series of snaps from her most recent vacation, with one particular photo catching fans' attention.

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Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM Ana de Armas sat on the beach in the micro black two-piece.

In the selfie, de Armas sat partially in the shade, wearing a tiny black string bikini top that flashed her assets and her toned midsection, pairing the skimpy top with matching bathing suit bottoms. She covered up slightly with a cream-colored sweater that she let drape off her shoulders, as she looked off into the distance at the water.

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Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM Ana de Armas opted to put no caption on her photo dump.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, de Armas posed for a few more selfies and showed off the stunning landscapes. The Oscar-nominated actress chose to leave her upload caption-less.

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Ana De Armas on Working Out

Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM Ana de Armas shared that one of her favorite workouts is boxing.

Although de Armas is focused on staying in shape, she previously admitted she has a love-hate relationship with exercise. Back in 2021, she explained, "Favorite workouts? I mean, that's all I do, [laughs] so, you know, it's like this: When you do something because you really want to do it, it becomes your favorite thing, but when you do something because they tell you to do it? It turns into something else." "But I do really like boxing! It releases all of this energy, and there is nothing boring about it," she continued in the interview. "You don't have to do the same thing every day because you don't feel the same way every day, you know? You can just structure it however you want. I get a lot of joy from it, and it's a great workout, trust me!"

Ana De Armas Has a Rumored New Beau

Source: @ANA_D_ARMAS/INSTAGRAM In August, Ana de Armas was seen on vacation with Beto Montenegro.