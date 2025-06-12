or
Ana de Armas' Hottest Bikini Moments That Leave Fans Sweating

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas captivates the camera lens with effortless bikini perfection.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Beaming Smile

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas has shared bikini photos on Instagram over the years.

Ana de Armas looked radiant while vacationing in May 2024. During the sun-drenched getaway, the Cuban-Spanish actress posed in shallow water and showcased her curves in a white bralette-style top and a matching ruffled skirt.

"☀️🐚🤿🐠🦀🪼🧡," she simply captioned the post.

Double the Fun

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

She previously dated Ben Affleck.

In a selfie she shared in October 2019, the Blade Runner actress sizzled in a blue floral-print bikini top with a crisscross strap design. Posing behind her was Cuban actress Claudia Muma Alvariño, relaxing on a lounge chair while wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

She wrote in the caption, "🍯 h o n e y m o o n 🌙."

Golden Hour

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas cited the media attention she received while dating Ben Affleck as one of the reasons she left Los Angeles.

In February 2019, de Armas transformed into an ocean goddess as she showcased her fit silhouette in a two-piece bikini during a beach getaway in Cuba.

Ana de Armas Had Her 'White Lotus' Moment

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck dated for a year.

The War Dogs actress set the sandy beach in Thailand on fire, wearing a string bikini while basking in the sun by the shore.

"Thailand 💛🌸 I’m gonna miss you! Te voy a extrañar!" she captioned the hot shot.

She Made Summer Look Effortlessly Chic

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck split in January 2021.

While vacationing with a friend in September 2018, de Armas leaned against a white pillar, showcasing her toned beach body in a dark-colored bikini.

Ana de Armas Bloomed

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas recently fueled dating rumors with Tom Cruise.

"Si tu amiga dice, sesión de fotos en la bañera ahora, lo haces. Te adoro @nydianinoche ! Gracias por acompañarme siempre, y por tu risa linda! 💗🦉If you friend says, photo shoot in the bathtub now, you do it. I adore you @nydianinoche ! Thank you for always being there for me, and for your beautiful smile! 💗🦉," de Armas captioned a photoset in September 2018.

In the snaps, she put her enviable figure on display while wearing a floral-patterned swimsuit with long sleeves and a high-leg design. She also styled her bleached hair in soft waves to complete her beach look.

Ana de Armas Dripped in Charm

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Following her outing in London with Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas was later seen with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido.

In an October 2017 update, the Knives Out star got her dose of vitamin D while relaxing outdoors with Spanish actress Elena Furiase.

"Great minds think alike! 🌸💕," de Armas wrote.

Nearly Bared It All

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted having dinner in London on Valentine's Day.

Both de Armas and Aleida Torrent went topless while sunbathing during a boat ride in July 2017.

"Take me back! 🌞🦀," said the Blonde actress.

Pose and Click

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

According to a source, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise 'were discussing potential collaborations down the line.'

In a July 2016 photo, de Armas shimmered in a dark-colored string bikini while taking pictures with a DSLR on the deck of a sailboat.

"Capturing a dream..." she shared.

Hot Summer

ana de armas sexiest bikini photos
Source: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise reportedly 'appeared to have no romantic connection.'

During a vacation in Cuba in December 2015, de Armas wowed in a red two-piece bikini as she knelt on a sandy beach, with waves crashing behind her.

