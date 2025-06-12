Ana de Armas' Hottest Bikini Moments That Leave Fans Sweating
Beaming Smile
Ana de Armas looked radiant while vacationing in May 2024. During the sun-drenched getaway, the Cuban-Spanish actress posed in shallow water and showcased her curves in a white bralette-style top and a matching ruffled skirt.
"☀️🐚🤿🐠🦀🧡," she simply captioned the post.
Double the Fun
In a selfie she shared in October 2019, the Blade Runner actress sizzled in a blue floral-print bikini top with a crisscross strap design. Posing behind her was Cuban actress Claudia Muma Alvariño, relaxing on a lounge chair while wearing a one-piece swimsuit.
She wrote in the caption, "🍯 h o n e y m o o n 🌙."
Golden Hour
In February 2019, de Armas transformed into an ocean goddess as she showcased her fit silhouette in a two-piece bikini during a beach getaway in Cuba.
Ana de Armas Had Her 'White Lotus' Moment
The War Dogs actress set the sandy beach in Thailand on fire, wearing a string bikini while basking in the sun by the shore.
"Thailand 💛🌸 I’m gonna miss you! Te voy a extrañar!" she captioned the hot shot.
She Made Summer Look Effortlessly Chic
While vacationing with a friend in September 2018, de Armas leaned against a white pillar, showcasing her toned beach body in a dark-colored bikini.
Ana de Armas Bloomed
"Si tu amiga dice, sesión de fotos en la bañera ahora, lo haces. Te adoro @nydianinoche ! Gracias por acompañarme siempre, y por tu risa linda! 💗🦉If you friend says, photo shoot in the bathtub now, you do it. I adore you @nydianinoche ! Thank you for always being there for me, and for your beautiful smile! 💗🦉," de Armas captioned a photoset in September 2018.
In the snaps, she put her enviable figure on display while wearing a floral-patterned swimsuit with long sleeves and a high-leg design. She also styled her bleached hair in soft waves to complete her beach look.
Ana de Armas Dripped in Charm
In an October 2017 update, the Knives Out star got her dose of vitamin D while relaxing outdoors with Spanish actress Elena Furiase.
"Great minds think alike! 🌸💕," de Armas wrote.
Nearly Bared It All
Both de Armas and Aleida Torrent went topless while sunbathing during a boat ride in July 2017.
"Take me back! 🌞🦀," said the Blonde actress.
Pose and Click
In a July 2016 photo, de Armas shimmered in a dark-colored string bikini while taking pictures with a DSLR on the deck of a sailboat.
"Capturing a dream..." she shared.
Hot Summer
During a vacation in Cuba in December 2015, de Armas wowed in a red two-piece bikini as she knelt on a sandy beach, with waves crashing behind her.