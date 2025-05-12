Ben Affleck 'Couldn't Care Less' About Ex Ana de Armas Fueling Dating Rumors With His Former Pal Tom Cruise, Spill Insiders

Insiders revealed what Ben Affleck thinks about his ex Ana de Armas sparking dating rumors with his former pal Tom Cruise.

Over the past few weeks, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have fueled dating rumors with their multiple joint outings — and though it hasn't been confirmed whether or not the two are more than friends, an insider claimed her ex Ben Affleck "honestly couldn't care less" if they have a romantic connection.

A source said Ben Affleck doesn't care if his ex Ana de Armas is more than friends with Tom Cruise.

"Ben’s attention is on his children. That’s where his heart is," the insider added of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner . "Not on whatever Tom and Ana are doing ."

A source told journalist Rob Shuter that Affleck, 52, and his ex, 37, "haven’t spoken in ages," and "he’s happy for her, really. Ana’s a great person — just not his person."

A second source said that while the two men used to be pals, their personalities never quite clicked. "Let’s just say Tom’s enthusiasm isn’t always Ben’s vibe. But there’s no bad blood," the insider insisted. "Ben’s been in this game long enough to know: if you’re going to date in Hollywood, eventually your ex ends up with someone in your contacts."

However, the source admitted that some of the Accountant star's friends think the situation is "a little weird."

"It’s not like Tom asked for permission. But Ben’s not sweating it," an additional source said. "He’s got enough on his plate — and enough exes — to worry about."