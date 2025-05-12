Ben Affleck 'Couldn't Care Less' About Ex Ana de Armas Fueling Dating Rumors With His Former Pal Tom Cruise, Spill Insiders
Over the past few weeks, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have fueled dating rumors with their multiple joint outings — and though it hasn't been confirmed whether or not the two are more than friends, an insider claimed her ex Ben Affleck "honestly couldn't care less" if they have a romantic connection.
Ben Affleck Isn't Bothered by Ana de Armas' Outings With Tom Cruise
A source told journalist Rob Shuter that Affleck, 52, and his ex, 37, "haven’t spoken in ages," and "he’s happy for her, really. Ana’s a great person — just not his person."
"Ben’s attention is on his children. That’s where his heart is," the insider added of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "Not on whatever Tom and Ana are doing."
Are Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck Friends?
A second source said that while the two men used to be pals, their personalities never quite clicked. "Let’s just say Tom’s enthusiasm isn’t always Ben’s vibe. But there’s no bad blood," the insider insisted. "Ben’s been in this game long enough to know: if you’re going to date in Hollywood, eventually your ex ends up with someone in your contacts."
However, the source admitted that some of the Accountant star's friends think the situation is "a little weird."
"It’s not like Tom asked for permission. But Ben’s not sweating it," an additional source said. "He’s got enough on his plate — and enough exes — to worry about."
Inside Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Relationship
As OK! reported, the Top Gun lead, 62, and de Armas first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out to eat in London on Valentine's Day — however, reports claimed they were dining with their agents and "discussing potential collaborations down the line."
It was also said that they "appeared to have no romantic connection."
Just a few days later, the Knives Out actress was spotted walking arm in arm with boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta.
Nonetheless, the brunette beauty and Cruise were then seen in March taking a helicopter ride together, and they were also caught celebrating her birthday in London just a few weeks ago.
Armas hasn't been photographed with Cuesta since February.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: What Went Wrong?
Affleck and the Blonde star hit it off while filming the erotic thriller Deep Water.
The two began dating in 2020 but ended things in 2021, and though a source claimed there were no hard feelings, de Armas admitted to Elle in 2022 that the scrutiny they faced over their romance was "horrible."
In fact, it was "one of the reasons why I left L.A,'" she confessed.
"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" de Armas explained. "It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. [In Los Angeles] it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."