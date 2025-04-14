Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Take Helicopter to London Together After Debunking Dating Rumors
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are back to work!
The two movie stars took a ride in the dad-of-three's helicopter from Madrid, Spain, to London, England, on Sunday, April 13, as they continue to collaborate on an unknown project together.
Photographers caught the duo touching down at a London airport, with the brunette beauty, 36, wearing a dark leather bomber jacket, white shirt and jeans. She carried a cream purse, small olive green crossbody bag and her small pooch, Elvis, while her other dog, Salsa, was walking on a leash.
The Top Gun lead, 62, donned a navy blue peacoat, white shirt and gray trousers.
Director Doug Liman was also seen at the helipad.
The actors were first seen having dinner together in London back in February — an outing that quickly sparked dating rumors. However, a source said they "appeared to have no romantic connection" and are "just friends."
In fact, the two were just "discussing potential collaborations down the line," as their respective agents were at the meal as well.
Plus, shortly after their dinner, de Armas was seen cozying up to her rumored boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta.
During the February 17 outing, the Knives Out actress and her beau — who is the the stepson of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba — linked arms while walking through Madrid.
The duo first sparked dating buzz in November 2024 but have yet to comment on their relationship.
There's a good chance de Armas could stay silent about their status, as she admitted in 2022 that the attention she received from her relationship with Ben Affleck, 52, was "horrible."
"That's one of the reasons why I left L.A.'" she confessed to Elle.
"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" she spilled. "It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. [In Los Angeles] it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."
The Deep Water costars dated for nearly a year before splitting in January 2021.
"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated," an insider told a news outlet at the time. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," a separate source insisted. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there."
