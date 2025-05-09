'Eligible Bachelor' Ben Affleck Says He Still Loves Latinas After Jennifer Lopez Split
Ben Affleck’s got a type — and he’s not hiding it.
During a run-in with paparazzi, the Batman star made a playful confession about the kind of woman he’s still into — just months after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
While leaving celeb-favorite Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, a photographer asked him in Spanish if he liked Latin women. Affleck paused for a second, then smiled and said, “Yes, of course! I do.”
The paparazzi didn’t stop there — they followed up by asking how he felt about being Hollywood's "most eligible bachelor" now.
“Muy bien,” The Accountant 2 alum answered, flashing a grin, which translates to “very good” in English.
This cheeky exchange comes not long after his latest high-profile split — from none other than Latina superstar Lopez.
Affleck and Lopez first got together back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged that same year, but by September 2003, they put their wedding on pause just four days before the big day.
"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," the couple said in a statement at the time. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."
By January 2004, they officially called it quits. Years later, the Maid in Manhattan star looked back and blamed the media frenzy for their breakup.
"We were so in love," she told Rolling Stone in 2022. "But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."
After years apart and multiple marriages between them, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021. The duo finally tied the knot in 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Two years later, the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck.
But the Shotgun Wedding star isn’t the only Latina Affleck's been linked to. In 2019, he sparked a romance with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, who’s 15 years his junior. The two met while filming Deep Water and went public in 2020.
That summer, things seemed serious — Armas vacationed with the father-of-three, his mom and his kids in Georgia. She even gave him a motorcycle for his 48th birthday. By August, she reportedly moved into his L.A. home, and they spent Thanksgiving together as a family unit.
But come early 2021, it was over. According to People, the split was mutual.
"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based, and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source shared.
Another insider added, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable."
Recently, Armas has been spotted getting cozy with another A-lister — Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise. The two were recently caught leaving David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash together in London, even though they arrived separately.
Their first public hangout was a dinner in London’s trendy Soho neighborhood back in February.
TMZ and Daily Mail reported on Affleck's recent outing.