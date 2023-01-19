Ana Walshe's Friend Believes Massachusetts Mom's 'Kindness' Towards Husband Brian Got Her Killed

"My last impression of Ana, [was] that she was so kind and so giving," Natasha Babushkina revealed in a recent interview. "She was always, always defending Brian, giving him chances."

SEARCH WARRANTS EXECUTED IN MISSING MOM ANA WALSHE CASE AS HUSBAND BRIAN REMAINS IN POLICE CUSTODY

"She was almost too good to be true," she added. "So maybe that kindness kind of killed her. It sounds horrible to say, but that's my impression is that she is a giver."