Ana Walshe's Friend Believes Massachusetts Mom's 'Kindness' Towards Husband Brian Got Her Killed
One day after Brian Walshe was charged with murder for the alleged slaying of his wife, Ana, a friend of the Massachusetts mom confessed she believed her generous and compassionate spirit could have led to her demise.
"My last impression of Ana, [was] that she was so kind and so giving," Natasha Babushkina revealed in a recent interview. "She was always, always defending Brian, giving him chances."
"She was almost too good to be true," she added. "So maybe that kindness kind of killed her. It sounds horrible to say, but that's my impression is that she is a giver."
Despite grieving the loss of her missing friend, Natasha admitted that she felt "absolute relief" and "hope for justice" after Brian was officially charged on Tuesday, January 17.
"When I found out, it's like half the whole world is relieved because not knowing that possibility or not having even a slight chance of bringing in Brian for justice would have been an absolute horror story for her and her kids," she explained.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three was initially taken into custody on charges of "misleading an investigation" after authorities suspected he was providing them with a false timeline of events following Ana's mysterious disappearance.
Brian initially told police his wife left their home around 6 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, due to a work emergency. He claimed she used a rideshare service to get to Logan International Airport and that he spent the rest of the holiday with their children. However, cops found no records that Ana boarded a flight or even paid for a car service on those dates.
They later found a bloody knife in the family's Cohasset home and discovered Brian had purchased over $400 worth of different types of cleaning supplies shortly before Ana went missing. Brian did not report his wife missing until Wednesday, January 4.
On Tuesday, January 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced they had charged the 47-year-old with murder. Brian pleaded not guilty and is being held on $500,000 bail.
