Search Warrants Executed In Missing Mom Ana Walshe Case As Husband Brian Remains In Police Custody

As OK! previously reported, Ana — who shares three, young children with her husband, Brian — disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home for a work emergency on early Sunday, January 1. Her husband didn't reported her missing until three days later, on Wednesday, January 4.

Brian later told police that his wife went to Logan International Airport using a rideshare service and that he spent the rest of the holiday running errands and spending time with their children. However, authorities discovered no records that Ana had called or paid for a ride to the airport or that she'd boarded a flight that day.