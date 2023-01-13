OK Magazine
Search Warrants Executed In Missing Mom Ana Walshe Case As Husband Brian Remains In Police Custody

ana walshe cohasset pd pp
Source: COHASSET POLICE DEPARTMENT
By:

Jan. 13 2023, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Local authorities executed a series of search warrants on Thursday, January 12, as the hunt for missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe continues.

Following the search, the warrants were immediately "impounded", according to a source at the Quincy District Court, and it is believed they will not be unsealed to the public anytime soon.

anna walshe fb
Source: @ANALJUBICIC/FACEBOOK

As OK! previously reported, Ana — who shares three, young children with her husband, Briandisappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home for a work emergency on early Sunday, January 1. Her husband didn't reported her missing until three days later, on Wednesday, January 4.

Brian later told police that his wife went to Logan International Airport using a rideshare service and that he spent the rest of the holiday running errands and spending time with their children. However, authorities discovered no records that Ana had called or paid for a ride to the airport or that she'd boarded a flight that day.

ana walshe instagram
Source: @ANALJUBICIC/FACEBOOK
Ana Walshe

Due to the inconsistencies in the evidence and their belief that the father-of-three provided them with a false timeline of the events of the day, police later arrested Brian and charged him with "misleading an investigation."

Upon search of their Cohasset home, cops found remnants of blood in the basement as well as a bloody knife. They also discovered Brian had bought over $400 of cleaning supplies prior to the day Ana mysteriously went missing and allegedly searched the Internet for information on how to dispose of a body.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, comments from friends of Brian's late father, Thomas, slamming the 47-year-old as a violent, diagnosed sociopath resurfaced following his arrest.

Dr. Fred Pescatore described him as a "very angry and physically violent person" while a second friend of the family, Jeffrey Ornstein, stated that Brian was "not a trustworthy person."

Brian's lawyer has refused to comment on the case.

Fox News Digital confirmed the search warrants had been executed.

