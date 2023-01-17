Brian Walshe Charged With Murder After Wife Ana Mysteriously Vanished On New Year's Day

Mystery solved? Brian Walshe has been charged with murder just a few weeks after his wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on New Year's Day.

"The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement, which was released on Tuesday, January 17.

The 47-year-old already faced a charge of not telling the whole truth about Ana's whereabouts. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail is $500,000.