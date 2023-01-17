Brian Walshe Charged With Murder After Wife Ana Mysteriously Vanished On New Year's Day
Mystery solved? Brian Walshe has been charged with murder just a few weeks after his wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on New Year's Day.
"The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement, which was released on Tuesday, January 17.
The 47-year-old already faced a charge of not telling the whole truth about Ana's whereabouts. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail is $500,000.
As OK! previously reported, Ana, who resided in Massachusetts with Brian, left her husband an eerie note about the new year.
"Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives … courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana."
Ana disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later on January 4, she was reported missing.
Ana and Brian's friend nothing seemed out of the ordinary that night.
"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s," Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV news in an interview. "There was a lot of looking forward to the New Year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold."
According to Gem, who left the Walshe home at 1:30 a.m., said Brian told him that Ana woke him up as she was getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C., due to a "work emergency." That was apparently the last time Brian saw her.
After Brian was arrested, some people came forward and claimed he was not a good guy.
"Brian is not a trustworthy person and his Affidavit is based on lies and misrepresentations," Jeffrey Ornstein, who was a close friend of Brian's late father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, said, noting that Brian was a "diagnosed" sociopath who had done a long-term stint at a psychiatric hospital.
Jeffrey claimed Brian conned his father out of money.