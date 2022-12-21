Controversial Political Figures Andrew Cuomo & Kellyanne Conway Enjoy Night Out In New York City
Despite their political rivalries, it seems disgraced New York Governer Andrew Cuomo and former advisor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, managed to put their differences aside for a night on the town, appearing all smiles as the exited a high-end New York City restaurant earlier this week.
On Monday, December 19, the controversial political figures dropped by Italian eatery Il Postino in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where the unlikely pair kept it polished and professional amid their outing.
While former lawmaker Cuomo donned a classic black suit with a white and gray-striped button-down shirt, accessorizing with a pair of understated black dress suits and a black belt with a gold buckle, Conway stuck to her signature high-glam style.
The controversial media figure layered a black and gray patterned top and black skirt under a sheer pair of matching tights for the occasion. Conway completed the look by rocking a black wool coat with fur details and a pair of dangly diamond earrings.
Previously political foes, it seems the pair have managed to find some common ground over the past several months as Cuomo recently spoke out about one of Conway’s longtime talking points — cancel culture.
Months after Cuomo resigned from his position as New York’s governor in August 2021 following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, the politician seemingly cited cancel culture for the reason behind his decision to step down during a 25-minute rant at a Brooklyn, N.Y., church back inMarch.
"As you probably know, I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired," Cuomo said while speaking at God’s Battalion of Prayer, referencing his brother, Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN after purportedly helping cover up his sexual harassment scandal.
"Politics out there is so mean and so extreme, when even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people that they have a disagreement with,” Cuomo continued before referencing the allegations against him directly.
"No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort. I was trying to do the exact opposite," he clarified.
"But I’ve been called old-fashioned, out-of-touch, and I’ve been told my behavior was not politically correct or appropriate. I accept that," he explained, admitting that he “should have” noticed how “social norms” had changed over the decades.
