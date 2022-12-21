Controversial Political Figures Andrew Cuomo & Kellyanne Conway Enjoy Night Out In New York City

Despite their political rivalries, it seems disgraced New York Governer ​​Andrew Cuomo and former advisor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, managed to put their differences aside for a night on the town, appearing all smiles as the exited a high-end New York City restaurant earlier this week.

On Monday, December 19, the controversial political figures dropped by Italian eatery Il Postino in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where the unlikely pair kept it polished and professional amid their outing.

While former lawmaker Cuomo donned a classic black suit with a white and gray-striped button-down shirt, accessorizing with a pair of understated black dress suits and a black belt with a gold buckle, Conway stuck to her signature high-glam style.