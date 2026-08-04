COUPLES Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Share Sweet Kiss at First Red Carpet Since Wedding Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner shared a sweet kiss during their first red carpet appearance since tying the knot at the New York City premiere of 'One Night Only.' OK! Staff Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner shared a sweet kiss during their first red carpet appearance since getting married. The couple attended the New York City premiere of Turner's movie One Night Only on August 3. Per images obtained by US Weekly, Lipa, 30, looked stunning in a custom black Ferragamo gown featuring a plunging neckline and textured skirt. Turner, 36, dressed in a navy Louis Vuitton suit paired with a pale yellow shirt. While posing for photos, Turner leaned in and kissed Lipa on the red carpet, giving fans a glimpse of their newlywed happiness.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa stunned in a custom black Ferragamo gown as she arrived alongside Callum Turner for the 'One Night Only' premiere in New York City.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 before making their relationship Instagram official later that year. Lipa confirmed their engagement in a July 2025 interview with British Vogue, where she opened up about building a future together. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling," she shared at the time.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrated Two Wedding Ceremonies

Source: MEGA Callum Turner leaned in to kiss Dua Lipa while the newlyweds posed together on the red carpet at the film premiere.

Lipa and Turner’s wedding celebrations came after more than a year of dating. Per US Weekly, the pair first tied the knot in May with an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. For the occasion, Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli outfit that featured a white blazer with a fitted bodice, flared waist and shoulder pad details. She completed the look with a white silk skirt and a Stephen Jones hat. Turner kept his wedding look classic, wearing a dark blazer with matching trousers.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had previously celebrated their marriage with an intimate London ceremony before hosting a second wedding celebration in Sicily, Italy.

The couple later celebrated with a second wedding event in Sicily, Italy, on June 6. The star-studded celebration brought together friends and family for a weekend filled with special gatherings. A source told US Weekly, "Dua and Callum really wanted their Italian wedding weekend to be a party for everyone to enjoy." "They provided lots of ideas for outings, museums, sightseeing and restaurants," the insider continued. They added, "They hosted several meals and dinner and cocktail gatherings so they could really spend time with their guests, which was important to them."

Callum Turner Celebrated His New Film 'One Night Only'

Source: MEGA Callum Turner celebrated the premiere of 'One Night Only,' which also starred Monica Barbaro.