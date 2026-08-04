Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Share Sweet Kiss at First Red Carpet Since Wedding
Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner shared a sweet kiss during their first red carpet appearance since getting married.
The couple attended the New York City premiere of Turner's movie One Night Only on August 3. Per images obtained by US Weekly, Lipa, 30, looked stunning in a custom black Ferragamo gown featuring a plunging neckline and textured skirt. Turner, 36, dressed in a navy Louis Vuitton suit paired with a pale yellow shirt.
While posing for photos, Turner leaned in and kissed Lipa on the red carpet, giving fans a glimpse of their newlywed happiness.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 before making their relationship Instagram official later that year. Lipa confirmed their engagement in a July 2025 interview with British Vogue, where she opened up about building a future together.
"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling," she shared at the time.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrated Two Wedding Ceremonies
Lipa and Turner’s wedding celebrations came after more than a year of dating.
Per US Weekly, the pair first tied the knot in May with an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. For the occasion, Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli outfit that featured a white blazer with a fitted bodice, flared waist and shoulder pad details. She completed the look with a white silk skirt and a Stephen Jones hat.
Turner kept his wedding look classic, wearing a dark blazer with matching trousers.
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The couple later celebrated with a second wedding event in Sicily, Italy, on June 6. The star-studded celebration brought together friends and family for a weekend filled with special gatherings.
A source told US Weekly, "Dua and Callum really wanted their Italian wedding weekend to be a party for everyone to enjoy."
"They provided lots of ideas for outings, museums, sightseeing and restaurants," the insider continued.
They added, "They hosted several meals and dinner and cocktail gatherings so they could really spend time with their guests, which was important to them."
Callum Turner Celebrated His New Film 'One Night Only'
Along with enjoying their first red carpet appearance as a married couple, Turner was also celebrating the release of his new romantic comedy One Night Only.
The film, which will arrive in theaters on Friday, August 7, also starred Monica Barbaro. The movie's genre follows two New Yorkers who had one night each year when premarital s-- was legal.
At the premiere, Turner reflected on the experience of working with the cast and crew behind the project.
"It’s an honor every time I get to be in a movie. … This is the moment to celebrate and celebrate the work, the work of everyone on the crew and beyond. I love these moments," Turner said in an interview posted by Entertainment Tonight via Instagram.
He added, "It’s all teamwork."