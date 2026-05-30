Andrew Keegan Discusses the Reality of Residual Checks: 'One Cent Is Not Worth My Time'

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Andrew Keegan, the actor best known for his role in the 1999 romcom 10 Things I Hate About You, recently opened up about his experience with residual checks on “The McBride Rewind.”

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Source: The McBride Rewind/YouTube Andrew Keegan's comments highlight ongoing frustrations many actors have voiced about streaming-era compensation.

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During the episode, Keegan humorously recounted receiving checks for just one cent. “I think it’s really funny because I’ll get different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks and it costs like 40 cents to send,” he said. He added, “One cent is not worth my time.”

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Source: The McBride Rewind/YouTube Residual payments have become increasingly unpredictable as viewing platforms shift away from traditional syndication.

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Keegan explained that while he has seen a variety of residuals from different shows, the most significant earnings come from his role in 10 Things I Hate About You. “I think 10 Things is the biggest residuals,” he shared. He mentioned that he has received checks ranging from $10 to $80, but the one-cent checks are a source of frustration.

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Source: The McBride Rewind/YouTube /

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At the height of his career, Keegan starred in several high-profile television series and films. He appeared on 7th Heaven from 1997 to 2002 and Party of Five from 1997 to 1998. More recently, he had roles in CSI: New York in 2010 and Related from 2005 to 2006. Additionally, he featured in blockbusters like Independence Day and The Broken Hearts Club.

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Source: @dannypintauro/Instagram;MEGA Andrew Keegan’s experience reflects a broader industry conversation about fairness in entertainment payouts.

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The unpredictability of celebrity residuals has become a hot topic in Hollywood. Many stars report receiving shockingly low amounts for their past work. Danny Pintauro, known for Who’s the Boss, recently revealed that he earns only “five to six cents per episode” for his role in the sitcom that aired from 1984 to 1992. Pintauro lamented, “Pretty much everyone misunderstands what residuals mean,” emphasizing the misconception that recognizable actors are financially secure.

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Jodie Sweetin from Full House also shared her frustration with residuals, stating that she received a one-cent check recently. “There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that,” she noted. Eve Plum, a star of The Brady Bunch, echoed these sentiments in her memoir, revealing her disappointment in the lack of residuals for reruns.

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Source: MEGA Fans of nostalgic television often express surprise when learning how little some actors earn from reruns.