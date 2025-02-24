Andrew Scott Recalls 'Writhing in Agony' as He Passed Kidney Stone at 2020 SAG Awards
It's safe to say Andrew Scott is feeling much better at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards than he did back in 2020.
On Sunday, February 23, the Sherlock actor revealed he actually passed a kidney stone and had to be ushered away in an ambulance while attending the famed award show five years ago.
"I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up," Scott said during a red carpet interview. "I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you...the pain is so immediate."
As Dern finished accepting her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in Marriage Story, Scott had already fled to the back of the room and was "writhing around in agony."
When asked what he did with the kidney stone after he passed it, Scott laughed and replied, "That’s too much. People don’t need to know about that. It was grisly."
Scott is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Ripley. He's up against fellow actors Richard Gadd, Javier Bardem, Colin Farrell and Kevin Kline.
Scott played the role of con man and murderer Tom Ripley for Netflix's adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley. In a recent interview, the 48-year-old revealed he found it important to "advocate" for the character, despite his many flaws, and "try not to judge."
Last year, he also admitted he approached the role by looking for the "benign qualities" of the fictional serial killer.
"There are a huge amount of things within Tom that I found endearing in the sense that he’s somebody who’s very overlooked by society and he’s somebody who’s very, very talented and he’s solitary in some senses," he explained to Awards Radar at the time.
"I think we need to go, ‘OK, Well, I sort of like this guy and I can be scared of him, but I can also kind of understand him a little bit as well.' But then also I discovered that there’s a huge amount of Tom that is unknowable. It’s just unknowable," Scott continued. "And that’s okay, too, because there’s a lot of people who exist in the world who don’t know themselves. There’s a big sort of chasm that they can’t access. And I think those kind of characters should be represented as well."