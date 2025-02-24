or
Timothée Chalamet Attends 2025 SAG Awards Without Girlfriend Kylie Jenner After Couple Packed on the PDA at the BAFTAs

The 2025 SAG Awards are being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 8:40 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet was flying solo to the 2025 SAG Awards.

Though the movie star brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner to this year's Golden Globes and BAFTAs, she was MIA for the Sunday, February 23, awards show in Los Angeles.

Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, didn't attend the 2025 SAG Awards with the actor.

The 29-year-old actor — whose mom, Nicole Flender, joined him for the big night — walked the red carpet in a neon green shirt, bolo tie, black leather jacket and matching pants.

Once inside the ceremony, the Oscar nominee sat with his A Complete Unknown costars, such as Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

It's unclear if Jenner was ever set to attend the show, as it's possible she backed out at the last minute due to the sudden death of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who recently passed away unexpectedly at age 34.

The reality star sat next to Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

While the mom-of-two, 27, and Chalamet kept their romance under wraps when they first started dating in April 2023, they've stepped out several times together this year and haven't refrained from packing on the PDA despite all of the cameras.

As OK! reported, after nearly two years together, the couple see their relationship going the distance.

"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together," a source gushed to a news outlet. "She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.”

The stars were first romantically linked in April 2023.

The source said the makeup mogul is "so happy" with the New York City native that she "lives in constant fear that it might end, so her solution to that is getting him to marry her."

"She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question. She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is," the source spilled of Jenner's desire to walk down the aisle. "She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this.”

A source claimed Jenner is eager to tie the knot with the movie star.

The insider added that the brunette beauty would also "100 percent love" to have kids with Chalamet one day.

Jenner is currently a mom to daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

