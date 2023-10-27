OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Andy Cohen
OK LogoNEWS

'She Was Her Captive': Andy Cohen Claims Britney Spears' 'Creepy' Handler Would Not Leave Her Side During 2016 Interview

andy cohen claims britney spears was held captive ppjpg
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Andy Cohen is reflecting on interviewing Britney Spears while she was still under her conservatorship.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo boss, 55, opened up about how odd it was to sit down with the pop icon, 41, in 2016 while a team of people were controlling her every move.

Article continues below advertisement
andycohen
Source: Mega

Andy Cohen got a front-row seat to how 'creepy' Britney Spears' conservatorship was.

"I get there, and this woman was there, and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor," he recalled. "I'm not gonna mention her name because I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy."

According to Cohen, he was given a warning before the chat that there would be a person standing guard. "There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it's really creepy," the Watch What Happens Live host emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement
britneyspears
Source: Mega

Britney Spears' handler would not leave her side during the interview.

However, it wasn't just the handler's presence that freaked out Cohen. "I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview, and I was in some room, and they brought Britney a birthday cake, and they're like, 'Happy Birthday, Britney, surprise!'. And Britney goes, 'It's not my birthday. My birthday was last month,'" he said.

"And I'm like, 'What are they doing?' It was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird," the television mogul noted of the wild situation.

Article continues below advertisement
andycohen
Source: Mega

Andy Cohen admitted Britney Spears seemed like her handler's 'captive.'

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen

Nearly five years later, the "Circus" singer testified in court that she had been "abused" under her conservatorship for nearly 13 years.

"I've worked since I was 17 years old. You have to understand how thin that is for me. Every morning I get up to know I can't go out somewhere unless I meet people I don't know every week in an office identical to the one where the therapist was very abusive to me. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she explained in her 2021 statement to the judge.

"I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," she lamented. "It makes no sense. The laws need to change. What state allows people to own another person's money and account and threaten them and saying, 'You can't spend your money unless you do what we want you to do.' And I'm paying them."

Article continues below advertisement
britney
Source: Mega

Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life," Spears made clear. "I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here and I feel open and I'm OK to talk to you today about it."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.