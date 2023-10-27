'She Was Her Captive': Andy Cohen Claims Britney Spears' 'Creepy' Handler Would Not Leave Her Side During 2016 Interview
Andy Cohen is reflecting on interviewing Britney Spears while she was still under her conservatorship.
During a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo boss, 55, opened up about how odd it was to sit down with the pop icon, 41, in 2016 while a team of people were controlling her every move.
"I get there, and this woman was there, and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor," he recalled. "I'm not gonna mention her name because I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy."
According to Cohen, he was given a warning before the chat that there would be a person standing guard. "There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it's really creepy," the Watch What Happens Live host emphasized.
However, it wasn't just the handler's presence that freaked out Cohen. "I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview, and I was in some room, and they brought Britney a birthday cake, and they're like, 'Happy Birthday, Britney, surprise!'. And Britney goes, 'It's not my birthday. My birthday was last month,'" he said.
"And I'm like, 'What are they doing?' It was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird," the television mogul noted of the wild situation.
- Britney Spears 'Binge'-Sleeps for Days While Living in 'Virtual Isolation,' Documentary Reveals
- Britney Spears' Most Shocking Claims Against Her Family Since Her Conservatorship Was Terminated: Photos
- Paris Hilton Doesn't Think Pal Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is 'Fair': 'She Has No Control Of Her Life'
Nearly five years later, the "Circus" singer testified in court that she had been "abused" under her conservatorship for nearly 13 years.
"I've worked since I was 17 years old. You have to understand how thin that is for me. Every morning I get up to know I can't go out somewhere unless I meet people I don't know every week in an office identical to the one where the therapist was very abusive to me. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she explained in her 2021 statement to the judge.
"I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," she lamented. "It makes no sense. The laws need to change. What state allows people to own another person's money and account and threaten them and saying, 'You can't spend your money unless you do what we want you to do.' And I'm paying them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life," Spears made clear. "I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here and I feel open and I'm OK to talk to you today about it."