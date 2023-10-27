'She Was Her Captive': Andy Cohen Claims Britney Spears' 'Creepy' Handler Would Not Leave Her Side During 2016 Interview

Nearly five years later, the "Circus" singer testified in court that she had been "abused" under her conservatorship for nearly 13 years.

"I've worked since I was 17 years old. You have to understand how thin that is for me. Every morning I get up to know I can't go out somewhere unless I meet people I don't know every week in an office identical to the one where the therapist was very abusive to me. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she explained in her 2021 statement to the judge.

"I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people," she lamented. "It makes no sense. The laws need to change. What state allows people to own another person's money and account and threaten them and saying, 'You can't spend your money unless you do what we want you to do.' And I'm paying them."