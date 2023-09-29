Bethenny Frankel Compares Andy Cohen's 'Problematic' 'WWHL' Questions to Being 'Skinned Alive' Amid Bravo Feud
Shots fired!
On the Thursday, September 28, episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, "Just B," the Real Housewife of New York City alum bashed her ex-friend Andy Cohen for the questions on his show, Watch What Happens Live.
“The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and … he’s asking these questions like, ‘Who’s the ugliest Housewife?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, let me think,'” Frankel told guest and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.
While Cohen did not actually ask Frankel this question when she was last on the show in December, she explained that the inquiries are “that bad.”
“[He’ll ask stuff like], ‘Who’s the worst mother?’ Questions that are so problematic,” she added.
The Skinnygirl founder went on to say how Cohen is “always protected,” while his guest continually get “f------ skinned alive.” She compared it to getting “Tobasco sauce poured over” their “naked” bodies.
“We’re out there, being thrown like pieces of meat, just to get ripped apart by [the press],” she ranted to Leakes. “It all just seems so gross.”
As OK! previously reported, the remarks came after Frankel admitted she had ruined all her relationships at Bravo as she's suing the network for unfair treatment and pay. Additionally, she called her fellow reality TV stars to unionize.
On August 31 episode of Team Coco's "Literally! with Rob Lowe" podcast Frankel admitted, "I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm."
The mother-of-one then explained her vision, saying, "While we're talking about a union and what that would look like, [SAG-AFTRA] also want to know in the short term what they could do to help."
"And I was saying there should be some language, some contract language that goes into these contracts that everybody in reality knows to include," she added.
She also claimed Bravo enforced "unrealistic NDAs," which keep reality stars from sharing certain things with the public. "It's a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I'm biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself. There are a lot of people who didn't get fed."
However, Bravo has fought back against the celeb by releasing a statement.
"Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air," the network said. "They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner."
"To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate," the statement noted.