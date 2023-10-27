Britney Spears' Lawyer Urges Dad Jamie to Reach Conservatorship Settlement With Pop Star as His Health Rapidly Declines: Report
Britney Spears wants her father, Jamie, to pay for the 13 years of abuse he put her through.
The Princess of Pop's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, recently sent an email to Jamie's attorney asking to negotiate a settlement for the 71-year-old's alleged wrongdoings during Britney's conservatorship, a new report revealed.
Jamie's lawyer quickly tried to shut down Rosengart's attempt at reaching an agreement, insisting he waited far to long to try to make a deal, as Britney, 41, has been freed from her father's control for nearly two years, two sources with direct knowledge on the situation explained to a news publication.
According to the insiders, Rosengart began his email by expressing his awareness of Jamie's recent health woes, noting his illness is even more of a reason for the dad-of-three to acknowledge the accusations of manipulation, abuse and other harmful behaviors Britney has came forward with and pay the "Toxic" singer an unspecified sum so the legal dispute could be resolved once and for all.
In his detailed message, Britney's lawyer claimed Jamie authorized an illegal surveillance of the pop sensation during the conservatorship —specifically involving her phone — however, Rosengart never filed a lawsuit about the allegations and the statute of limitations closed out more than a year ago.
Jamie's attorney additionally insisted the illegal surveillance claims were completely untrue.
The disgraced dad clapped back at Britney's request for a settlement payment, instead asking her to fork over money for attorneys fees he received in court during her successful attempt to dissolve the conservatorship in November 2021.
Rosengart didn't think twice before informing Jamie that wouldn't be happening.
Jamie's lawyer supposedly offered to withdraw the request a year ago if Rosengart took back Britney's accusations against her father, though the "Circus" singer's attorney said no to that too, the source detailed.
It seems Jamie's legal team won't budge so long as the threats and allegations on Britney's side continue.
With no settlement in sight, the case is scheduled to begin trial in May — and insiders warned there could be explosive evidence ready to be revealed in court that would not be beneficial to Britney's side of the dispute.
Some of Rosengart's strongest claims won't even make it to court due to the lapsed statute of limitations and previous approval from the conservatorship judge involving certain expenditures Britney's attorney is challenging.
