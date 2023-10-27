Britney Spears' Lawyer Urges Dad Jamie to Reach Conservatorship Settlement With Pop Star as His Health Rapidly Declines: Report

Jamie's lawyer quickly tried to shut down Rosengart's attempt at reaching an agreement, insisting he waited far to long to try to make a deal, as Britney, 41, has been freed from her father's control for nearly two years, two sources with direct knowledge on the situation explained to a news publication.

According to the insiders, Rosengart began his email by expressing his awareness of Jamie's recent health woes, noting his illness is even more of a reason for the dad-of-three to acknowledge the accusations of manipulation, abuse and other harmful behaviors Britney has came forward with and pay the "Toxic" singer an unspecified sum so the legal dispute could be resolved once and for all.