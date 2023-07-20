Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Is 'Available' Following Shocking Separation, Andy Cohen Claims
Did Andy Cohen confirm Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's current relationship status?
Following the news that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple had separated, combined with their confusing joint statement about not getting divorced, the Bravo boss seemingly confirmed that the estranged pair are free to see other people.
While at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premiere on Wednesday, July 12, Cohen was asked who he thought the hottest Househusband was before turning to newbie Brynn Whitfield for her opinion.
"Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?" the marketing consultant told Cohen before he told Whitfield, "No! That's fine! He's available!"
The telling sentiment comes weeks after it was first reported that the Halloween actress and the real estate broker were going their own ways after nearly three decades of marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider explained of the end of their romance. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
The next day, Richards and Umansky addressed the rumors publicly in a statement shared to social media that read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
Despite shutting down divorce rumors, the former child star and the Buying Beverly Hills cast member did seem to hint at troubles in their relationship. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they noted.
"But we both love and respect each other tremendously," Richards and Umansky noted. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."