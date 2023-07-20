OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mauricio Umansky
OK LogoNEWS

Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Is 'Available' Following Shocking Separation, Andy Cohen Claims

andykylemauricio
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Did Andy Cohen confirm Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's current relationship status?

Following the news that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple had separated, combined with their confusing joint statement about not getting divorced, the Bravo boss seemingly confirmed that the estranged pair are free to see other people.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards mauricio umanksy
Source: mega

While at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premiere on Wednesday, July 12, Cohen was asked who he thought the hottest Househusband was before turning to newbie Brynn Whitfield for her opinion.

"Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?" the marketing consultant told Cohen before he told Whitfield, "No! That's fine! He's available!"

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen surprised kim zolciak kroy biermanns reconciliation
Source: mega

The telling sentiment comes weeks after it was first reported that the Halloween actress and the real estate broker were going their own ways after nearly three decades of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider explained of the end of their romance. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky
Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards mauricio umanksy hid marital troubles decade insists medium
Source: mega

The next day, Richards and Umansky addressed the rumors publicly in a statement shared to social media that read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

Despite shutting down divorce rumors, the former child star and the Buying Beverly Hills cast member did seem to hint at troubles in their relationship. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"But we both love and respect each other tremendously," Richards and Umansky noted. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.