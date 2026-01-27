Andy Cohen Recalls 'Furious' Jillian Michaels 'Screaming' at His Staff During 'Watch What Happens Live' Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen is looking back on a disastrous Watch What Happens Live interview with Jillian Michaels. The event left the 51-year-old wellness guru "furious" during the February 13, 2013, episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels Appeared on a 'WWHL' Episode in 2013

Source: MEGA The fitness trainer allegedly 'screamed' at Andy Cohen's staff.

Michaels came on the Bravo talk show with Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch and everything seemed to be going swimmingly. The two spoke with Cohen, 57, about the Real Housewives franchise and fitness tips. All of a sudden, the situation shifted. "I should watch it back, if I cared," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't see what she was upset about."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen looked back on the incident in a new interview.

"She left and she was screaming at my staff. And if you scream at my staff, that's kind of it for me," the Bravo producer went on. Cohen also touched on contentious comments The Biggest Loser alum made about slavery in 2025 during an episode of CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip. "She seems to be the leading expert on slavery somehow," Cohen said. As for if he would ever invite her back on WWHL, the answer is no. "I don't think there's a market for that," he added. "By the way, I don't think she would come."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian Michaels Harbors Some Hate Toward Andy Cohen

Source: MEGA Jillian Michaels and Andy Cohen have had some beef over the years.

In 2019, Michaels discussed how she feels about Cohen. "We've not been friendly for years," she told Us Weekly at the time. "I did his show once, and it was a really awful experience." She then called Cohen "extremely rude," as well as "condescending and unprofessional." "That was a truly hideous experience. Like in all the years I've been doing this, nothing like this has ever happened," she remembered.

Source: MEGA Jillian Michaels once slammed the keto diet.