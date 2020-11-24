Not again! Jillian Michaels isn’t afraid to give her opinion when it comes to diet plans — and she’s also not afraid to dig up old beefs (or start new ones!) regarding her specific stances on how people should eat.

The Biggest Loser alum, who captured attention for vilifying the popular keto diet in 2019 — and subsequently annoying many, including Andy Cohen and Al Roker, who both publicly called her out for it — is back to defending her words.

During an interview on the “#ADULTING” podcast with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher on Tuesday, November 24, Michaels boasted that Cohen and Roker weren’t able to properly argue with her on the subject, and after hurling insults, fled when it came down to discussing the nitty-gritty. “I was like, ‘Great, let’s have this debate,’” she recalled. “Gone. Vanished! Bye, bye. Gone!”

OUCH: LISA VANDERPUMP DISSES TEDDI MELLENCAMP AFTER SHE’S FIRED FROM ‘RHOBH’

When Michaels called the keto diet a bad idea last year, Cohen famously called her “a bad idea,” while Roker noted that Michaels “promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more” in her quest to get others to lose weight.

Clearly unfazed still to this day, Michaels cautioned that anyone who wants to talk diets with her can “bring it.”

“You have to do your work and be prepared in order to put something out in the world that has staying power and that delivers on the results,” she said.

In a twist, she also called out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ former star Teddi Mellencamp, who touts an “accountability program” called All In. The weight loss system has received criticism, primarily for being too low in calories.

TEDDI MELLENCAMP CONFIRMS AX FROM ‘RHOBH,’ SAYS IT WAS LIKE A ‘BREAKUP’

“These women are not, they’re not nutritionists. They’re not registered dietitians. It sounds like they’re not certified fitness experts,” Michaels said on the podcast. “And it doesn’t sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong, I don’t know, but it doesn’t sound like they did. So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane.”

“You don’t see me commenting on politics,” she elaborated. “I don’t understand half of these policies. I’m not an economist. I didn’t go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That’s not my lane.”

Mellencamp did not publicly respond immediately, but the reality star posts quite often on her Instagram account about All In and its various benefits, as well as utilizes guest posts from those who have followed the program and found success.