Andy Cohen Rejects Jen Shah From Returning to 'RHOSLC' After Prison Stint: 'I Never Want to See Her Again!'

Fans might never see Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah on the small screen again after she gets released from prison. In a video clip from the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, which surfaced online, Andy Cohen was asked about Shah's future on the reality series.

Andy Cohen Shoots Down Hope for Jen Shah Returning to 'RHOSLC'

Andy Cohen says he never wants to see Jen Shah again! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/MgmiOGEQTo — MCFP (Mary Cosby Fan Page) (@Mary_CosbyFan) September 19, 2025 Source: @Mary_CosbyFan/X Andy Cohen was asked about Jen Shah returning to 'RHOSLC.'

“Any chance of Jen Shah or Monica [Garcia] coming back to Salt Lake?” a fan asked Cohen. Shah departed RHOSLC after she went to jail, while Garcia left after one season for her involvement in an Instagram account that trolled the other women. “Jen Shah, I never want to see again,” he replied, which caused the audience to break out in laughter.

Jen Shah's Management Responded to Andy Cohen

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah's management replied to Andy Cohen's remarks.

Shah’s Instagram account responded with a message from her management, stating: “A respectful conversation has already been had with Bravo behind the scenes and there are no hard feelings.” As OK! reported, Shah recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Sharrieff Shah, from behind bars. "❤️8.27.1994❤️," Jen, 51, captioned the heartfelt post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, marking 31 years with Sharrieff, 54.

Jen Shah Celebrated Her 31st Wedding Anniversary While in Jail

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with Sharrieff Shah while in jail.

In the picture, Jen was seen dressed in prison wear while her Sharrieff put his arm around her. The picture was taken on July 6. Prior to posting, Jen wrote a tribute on Instagram to her hubby, penning, “Happy 31st Anniversary today to me and my baby! Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you. You bring so much joy to my life & I am forever thankful for your overwhelming love and support as we approach this next chapter. Thank you for blessing me with two amazing young men. I love you so much & can’t wait to hold you again soon. 💕 #Bismillah.” Jen has been serving time after pleading guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She received a sentence of six and a half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Jen Shah Is Scheduled to Get Out of Prison in August 2026

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah said she's in 'great spirits' while in jail.