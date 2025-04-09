Andy Cohen Calls Out Kyle Richards Over Morgan Wade Relationship Rumors: 'You Can't Have Your Cake and Eat It Too!'

Andy Cohen called out Kyle Richards over not discussing her relationship with Morgan Wade, stating, 'You can't have your cake and eat it too.'

During the second part of the RHOBH Season 14 reunion, which aired on April 8, Richards defended staying quiet about her relationship with Wade. The pair, who have been close friends for quite some time, have fueled rumors they’re romantically involved.

When the topic of why Richards won’t discuss her friendship with Wade came up, she shared she felt “guilty” for bringing Wade into the spotlight, noting attention from RHOBH caused the singer "anxiety," which “she doesn't want to be a part" of.

Cohen responded, noting Wade is a country singer in her own right who “performs publicly.”

Still, Richards insisted the Bravo fandom is a “very different vibe.”