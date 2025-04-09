Andy Cohen Calls Out Kyle Richards Over Morgan Wade Relationship Rumors: 'You Can't Have Your Cake and Eat It Too!'
Andy Cohen called out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards for refusing to discuss Morgan Wade.
During the second part of the RHOBH Season 14 reunion, which aired on April 8, Richards defended staying quiet about her relationship with Wade. The pair, who have been close friends for quite some time, have fueled rumors they’re romantically involved.
When the topic of why Richards won’t discuss her friendship with Wade came up, she shared she felt “guilty” for bringing Wade into the spotlight, noting attention from RHOBH caused the singer "anxiety," which “she doesn't want to be a part" of.
Cohen responded, noting Wade is a country singer in her own right who “performs publicly.”
Still, Richards insisted the Bravo fandom is a “very different vibe.”
"With singing and performing comes speculation about your life," Cohen continued pushing back. "You know, you put music videos out there. She's also experienced, I would think, greater publicity and greater attraction and interest as a result of this."
While Richards insisted everyone has “different perspectives” regarding the situation, Cohen mentioned the music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love with Me” in which the pair nearly kissed.
"I do just want to point out, putting out a music video that is like the two of you as lovers," Cohen said. "It contributed so mightily to a conversation that was already a runaway train, and that was totally in her hands, I have to say. It's like, at some point, you can't have your cake and eat it too. I mean, sorry."
Speculation regarding Richards and Wade being romantically involved began shortly after she announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. While they initially connected on social media, the pair quickly became close friends, spending lots of time together and vacationing together, most recently in Europe.
In January 2024, during an Amazon Live session, Richards shared regrets about the attention she brought to Wade, noting, “She’s an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like, world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her. She just doesn’t like any of that."
As OK! reported in February 2024, during the Season 13 reunion for RHOBH, Richards addressed the possibility of dating a woman.
"I have changed," she said. “I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?”
To date, neither Wade nor Richards have ever said their relationship is anything more than a friendship.