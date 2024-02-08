'We Need Some Help': Kyle Richards Reveals What Went Wrong in Her Marriage to Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards poured her heart out over the demise of her marriage to Maurico Umansky.
During the Wednesday, February 7, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star, 55, opened up to costar Dorit Kemsley about her problems in her relationship with the real estate broker, 53, which ultimately led to their shocking separation.
"So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," Richards told the fashion designer while admitting she and Umansky were in therapy for their issues.
"I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," she revealed.
The Halloween actress noted how the Buying Beverly Hills star's work commitments have taken him away from important family moments. "I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that," Richards said. "We need help."
"So I'm like, if we're having these issues, why can't you give [me] that energy?" she questioned about her longtime partner, whom she married in 1997. "I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing."
- Kyle Richards Proudly Rocks Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name on Her Jacket Despite Separation: Photos
- Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Shocked' by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation: 'It's Tough to Watch'
- It's Over! All of the Signs Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Were Headed for a Split
"When I told him that we are in trouble and I need you to work through this with me, I needed to feel like I was a priority and we were a priority," the former boutique owner added. "If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not going to end up together. We’ll never survive this."
Richards previously expressed her disappointment in Umansky after he failed to attend a memorial event honoring her best friend.
"Mau can't be here because he had to go out of town for business," she explained during a recent episode of RHOBH. "Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-four also admitted her decision to get sober deeply affected her dynamic with the businessman. "You know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t want to go to these parties," she explained during an installment of the reality series. "I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."