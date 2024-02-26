Mauricio Umansky Blasts Trolls for 'Speculating' About His Life as Kyle Richards Separation Drama Continues
Mauricio Umansky is sick of people prying into his personal life.
The Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, to share a bizarre video of himself dancing while sending a clear message to the trolls who have speculated about the end of his marriage to Kyle Richards.
"Here is what I have to say to all the tabloids and people speculating about my life," Umansky captioned the video of himself dancing along to a voice-over that said, “Just get your s--- and go, go, go, go, go.”
The strange video comes after a preview for the upcoming season of the Netflix series showed the real estate broker sitting down with his stepchild Farrah Brittany, 35, as well as daughters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, to talk to them about separating from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55.
"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Umansky told the girls. "I think I need space."
The businessman then revealed Richards set the rules for how they would move forward in their separate lives. "You go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do," he recalled his estranged wife telling him.
"I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing ... we are separated," Umansky added.
"Our life has just changed so much," Sophia explained through tears. "We only even found out that there were any issues just a few months ago and now it just is like ... things change so quickly."
Kyle recently got candid about how she, Umansky and their kids have coped with the significant life change. "We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," the Halloween actress said of moving forward with the split. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."
"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes. Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what," she revealed of life post-split.