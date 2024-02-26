Mauricio Umansky Blasts Trolls for 'Speculating' About His Life as Kyle Richards Separation Drama Continues

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Umansky told the girls. "I think I need space."

The businessman then revealed Richards set the rules for how they would move forward in their separate lives. "You go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do," he recalled his estranged wife telling him.

"I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing ... we are separated," Umansky added.