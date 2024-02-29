Kyle Richards Addresses Possibility of Dating a Woman as Morgan Wade Romance Rumors Continue: 'Why Wouldn't I Say Maybe?'
Kyle Richards is keeping her mind open when it comes to her love life.
During the first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen questioned the 55-year-old about possibly dating a woman as she's continued to fuel romance rumors with Morgan Wade following her separation from Mauricio Umansky.
"I have changed," Richards said when the Bravo boss, 55, brought up how she reacted years ago when people accused her and Teddi Mellencamp of being romantically involved.
"I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe," the Halloween actress said.
"This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?" Richards added.
Richards has put the rumor mill into overdrive over the past year when her close relationship with the country singer, 29, went viral. However, both the reality star and Wade have denied a love affair between them.
During the first part of the special, Richards also accused estranged pal Dorit Kemsley of fueling speculation about herself and the musician after she claimed she'd been "replaced" by Wade.
"You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation," Richards told the fashion designer, 47.
"I know your nature, if I say something that upsets you, you’re a punisher, you’ll shut me out," Kemsley told her, referencing the text the former child star sent her to stay quiet about her personal life. "We hadn’t spoken in a couple months and all of the sudden you text me the day before the reunion, do you really think I’m an idiot?"
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two publicly revealed the text message Richards sent her the day before filming, where she subtly requested Kemsley stay quiet about her separation from the real estate broker, 53.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there,” Richards wrote in the message to Kemlsey. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH, and I don’t feel like ‘bringing it’ for the [sic] at our expense."
"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get," she continued. "There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."