or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Andy Cohen
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Andy Cohen Plays Coy After Matt Rogers Urges for 'RHONJ' to Return Without Teresa Giudice: Watch

Composite photo of Matt Rogers, Teresa Giudice and Andy Cohen
Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube; Bravo

Andy Cohen played coy after Matt Rogers urged for 'RHONJ' to return without Teresa Giudice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Matt Rogers passionately urged Andy Cohen to revive The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but without Teresa Giudice — leaving the late-night host playfully evasive about the possibility during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on August 4.

“I love ya, [but] we need answers about New Jersey,” Rogers began. “I’m an American sitting on American ground, and while we still have free speech, you’re on notice, Andy Cohen. We need to know what is happening with the women of New Jersey.”

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONJ' Should Be Centered Around 'Everyone But Teresa,' Matt Rogers Said

Source: @Dustin_Cone/X

Matt Rogers suggested putting Teresa Giudice 'on her own show.'

Rogers believes the show should be centered around “everyone but Teresa.” “Put Teresa on her own show with Luis [Ruelas],” he added. “God bless. I feel we have a show here. I miss my girls. I want my Jersey back.”

Rogers’ campaign for the franchise prompted a slight update from Cohen, as he noted they’re “close” to figuring out the cast for RHONJ.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Previously Gave an Update on the Status of 'RHONJ'

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

In early June, Andy Cohen confirmed 'RHONJ' is in the process of 'casting.'

In June, Cohen updated fans on the status of RHONJ when he appeared on The View.

“We are doing casting with Jersey as well,” he stated.

“It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and kind of looking at the future of what that will be," the TV star added. "It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Catania Misses 'RHONJ'

Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania said she misses 'RHONJ.'

RHONJ star Dolores Catania — who is set to appear on the currently taping Real Housewives of Rhode Island — spoke to OK! recently about how much she misses the show.

"I think that the New Jersey Housewives are the most relatable," she added. "I'd love to see us all back together as a full cast. It's been two years. It's the second summer we're not filming.”

The RHONJ finale, which aired in August 2024, was chock-full of tension, and Catania was the only neutral party between sisters-in-law Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who have famously feuded for years.

After the final episode aired, the show was put on pause.

Dolores Catania Was 'Disappointed' With the 'RHONJ' Ending

Photo of Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania insisted the 'RHONJ' women 'really are friends.'

"I was disappointed," Catania noted about the ending. "I really, really wanted a resolution. We didn't have that, and I think NBC's hands were tied on what to do with us. There's this Frank Sinatra song, and the lyrics are, 'Was too hot not to cool down,' and I think now that we've cooled down, bring us back!"

She added she “can’t see a life” without RHONJ, but doesn’t think they should do a full reboot like The Real Housewives of New York City did.

“I don't mind a shake-up, but a full cast overhaul, I don't think it works,” she noted. “I've heard they are casting for RHONJ — but we hear that every year! It's hard to cast for New Jersey because it's such a tight-knit show. Even though we fight like h---, we really are friends."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.