REALITY TV NEWS Andy Cohen Plays Coy After Matt Rogers Urges for 'RHONJ' to Return Without Teresa Giudice: Watch Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube; Bravo Andy Cohen played coy after Matt Rogers urged for 'RHONJ' to return without Teresa Giudice. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Rogers passionately urged Andy Cohen to revive The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but without Teresa Giudice — leaving the late-night host playfully evasive about the possibility during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on August 4. “I love ya, [but] we need answers about New Jersey,” Rogers began. “I’m an American sitting on American ground, and while we still have free speech, you’re on notice, Andy Cohen. We need to know what is happening with the women of New Jersey.”

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONJ' Should Be Centered Around 'Everyone But Teresa,' Matt Rogers Said

Matt Rogers argues for New Jersey to come back WITHOUT Teresa



Andy Cohen turns his back (literally) #WWHL #RHONJ #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/T0iXMIosBh — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) August 5, 2025 Source: @Dustin_Cone/X Matt Rogers suggested putting Teresa Giudice 'on her own show.'

Rogers believes the show should be centered around “everyone but Teresa.” “Put Teresa on her own show with Luis [Ruelas],” he added. “God bless. I feel we have a show here. I miss my girls. I want my Jersey back.” Rogers’ campaign for the franchise prompted a slight update from Cohen, as he noted they’re “close” to figuring out the cast for RHONJ.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Previously Gave an Update on the Status of 'RHONJ'

Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube In early June, Andy Cohen confirmed 'RHONJ' is in the process of 'casting.'

In June, Cohen updated fans on the status of RHONJ when he appeared on The View. “We are doing casting with Jersey as well,” he stated. “It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and kind of looking at the future of what that will be," the TV star added. "It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Catania Misses 'RHONJ'

Source: Bravo Dolores Catania said she misses 'RHONJ.'

RHONJ star Dolores Catania — who is set to appear on the currently taping Real Housewives of Rhode Island — spoke to OK! recently about how much she misses the show. "I think that the New Jersey Housewives are the most relatable," she added. "I'd love to see us all back together as a full cast. It's been two years. It's the second summer we're not filming.” The RHONJ finale, which aired in August 2024, was chock-full of tension, and Catania was the only neutral party between sisters-in-law Giudice and Melissa Gorga, who have famously feuded for years. After the final episode aired, the show was put on pause.

Dolores Catania Was 'Disappointed' With the 'RHONJ' Ending

Source: Bravo Dolores Catania insisted the 'RHONJ' women 'really are friends.'