Melissa Gorga 'Feels Good' About How 'RHONJ' Season Ended Despite Explosive Drama: 'I'm at Peace With It'
Melissa Gorga is turning the page on a vitriolic season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Since wrapping the controversial installment of the Bravo show, the mother-of-three has been focused on spending the summer with her family, her successful business and her new partnership with Rao's Homemade.
Gorga speaks exclusively with OK! about how she's feeling after the dramatic finale that saw all of the women feuding, getting closer with Danielle Cabral, how she gets her loved ones together for family dinners and why joining forces with the beloved sauce brand was a no-brainer.
"I feel good about how it ended, honestly," the Envy boutique owner explains of the deep divide between the cast. "Even though it's a crazy finale, I am at peace with it. It made me feel like I wasn't crazy. It validated all of the feelings I've always had. I was right on all my decisions and I have no regrets."
Despite the rocky relationships between many of the ladies, she's been lucky to have become better friends with Cabral, who, she wasn't close with at all during Season 13. "I was surprised by how much I really enjoy her. She and I are pretty tight. We text all the time," she dishes.
"The way she came onto the show, it was very side-oriented, and she couldn't get to know me. But I know that she knew that we had the same vibe. The sides on this show are just so ridiculous," the "On Display" singer emphasized.
With the drama behind her, Gorga has been doing her best to get her husband, Joe Gorga, their three kids, and extended relatives all together for meals as much as possible. "We're big on the family dinners. Even my sisters, my mother, my cousins, we enjoy sitting around a table and eating together and having people over," she shares.
The task has now become easier than ever after linking up with Raos ready-to-go sauce, especially when she's on the move. "I cook a lot less during the week than I used to, but my family does not like if I order out," Gorga explains. "Even if I'm so busy, and I just get in the door at six o'clock, they're like, 'What's for dinner?' Being able to have access to the Raos homemade was a game changer for me."
"I've had weeks where I'm so tired," the reality star says. "Even sometimes on a Sunday, I literally just use their pastas. They're great."