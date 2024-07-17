'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Cast Was 'Divided' Into 2 Rooms at Watch Party After Drama-Filled Season

As OK! previously reported, Gorga, 45, who is not speaking to sister-in-law Giudice, 52, said she's hoping for things to evolve ahead of Season 15.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gorga said: “I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent.”

“I think things have gotten really toxic,” Gorga shared. “There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."