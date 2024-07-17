'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Cast Was 'Divided' Into 2 Rooms at Watch Party After Drama-Filled Season
It looks like there will be a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion after all — sort of.
According to a news outlet, the cast members got together on Monday, July 15, at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, N.J., to film a watch party instead of a reunion for Season 14.
Variety reported that "two groups from the cast viewed the finale in separate rooms."
The groups "were divided between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Team Teresa comprised full-time cast member and loyal collaborator, Jennifer Aydin, along with Giudice’s former enemy-turned-inexplicable-ally, Jackie Goldschneider (in a 'friend' role this season)," the outlet stated.
Dolores Catania, who has remained neutral throughout the season, went back and forth between the two rooms.
The second room consisted of Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral and “friend” Jennifer Fessler.
The watch party will air as a special on August 11, the Sunday following the season finale.
As OK! previously reported, Gorga, 45, who is not speaking to sister-in-law Giudice, 52, said she's hoping for things to evolve ahead of Season 15.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gorga said: “I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent.”
“I think things have gotten really toxic,” Gorga shared. “There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."
Going forward, Gorga is open to whatever happens with the series.
“Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me. I don't make demands. I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show," she added. “I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I'm fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I'll deal with it when I have to deal with it."
Gorga previously confirmed that some sort of reunion would be happening prior to the watch party.
“We are going to end up doing something,” Gorga stated. “You guys will see something to kind of piece it all together. It won't be a full-blown reunion, but I'm sure there will be something."
Giudice also commented on this past season when appearing on Live With Kelly & Mark on Tuesday, July 9, stating she's "not leaving" the Bravo series.
“I started the show,” Giudice said. “When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave."