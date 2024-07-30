'Teresa Giudice Finished the War': Inside Margaret Josephs' Failed Takedown of Jackie Goldschneider During the Season 14 Finale of 'RHONJ'
On the upcoming Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs previously said in a preview she will be “dropping some bombs” at the explosive finale dinner.
Now, an insider spoke exclusively to OK! to reveal those "bombs" may not blow up as much as she hopes.
“Marge’s ‘big bomb’ that she’s purporting is that Jackie had spoken to Luis’ ex,” the source divulged. “Marge was convinced that this would create a wedge between Teresa and Jackie and cause their newfound friendship to fall apart.”
Things didn't go according to plan, as the insider explained, “Sadly for Marge, it did just the opposite. Teresa knew she had done something bad to Jackie years ago with the Evan affair rumors and completely understood why Jackie would’ve reacted that way at the time.”
“Teresa did turn on Margaret, though, as she had presented evidence she was speaking to Luis’ ex and she was NOT HAPPY with this AT ALL and unleashed on Margaret,” the insider added.
“Margaret may have thought she was dropping some bombs, Teresa definitely finished the war," the insider revealed.
As OK! had previously revealed, during the finale dinner, Danielle Cabral threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer Aydin; however, the cast was dumbfounded when they recently gathered at Rails Steakhouse to watch the finale. While tuning into the show, they learned production had “cut out” the physical act of Cabral tossing the object.
Things are currently in limbo for RHONJ, as no one is certain what will happen with the cast next season, as Andy Cohen detailed there are four different paths the show could take. Then, on July 29, he confirmed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that the show will look different going forward.
“Have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show?” he asked a disgruntled caller about RHONJ.
He then affirmed that “we are rebooting the show” and that “we’re gonna do something different.”
“We’re gonna see what we do,” Cohen ended up saying regarding the future of RHONJ. “We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”
While nothing is set in stone, Giudice did make it clear on a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that she has no intentions of leaving the franchise she has been on since its inception.