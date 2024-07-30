'Teresa Giudice Finished the War': Inside Margaret Josephs' Failed Takedown of Jackie Goldschneider During the Season 14 Finale of 'RHONJ'

Things are currently in limbo for RHONJ, as no one is certain what will happen with the cast next season, as Andy Cohen detailed there are four different paths the show could take. Then, on July 29, he confirmed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that the show will look different going forward.

“Have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show?” he asked a disgruntled caller about RHONJ.

He then affirmed that “we are rebooting the show” and that “we’re gonna do something different.”

“We’re gonna see what we do,” Cohen ended up saying regarding the future of RHONJ. “We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”

While nothing is set in stone, Giudice did make it clear on a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that she has no intentions of leaving the franchise she has been on since its inception.