'So Much Is in Limbo': 'RHONJ' Cast Gathering at Rails Featured Montage, Indicating the Show Could Be Over for Good

Could Season 14 be the last of 'RHONJ'?

Jul. 31 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse to film a reaction to the finale episode, which was in lieu of a reunion, no one knew exactly what would happen.

Now, amid casting rumors and Andy Cohen claiming the show will indeed get a reboot, a source spilled to OK! more of what went on that night — and it definitely indicates the show could be done for good.

'RHONJ' will get a shake-up, Andy Cohen confirmed.

According to an insider, “When the cast gathered — albeit in separate rooms — they were shown a video montage that sort of recapped the entire show. Remember what happened at the end of the Vanderpump Rules finale? That was kind of what happened here with the cast watching it in real time.”

“They saw their kids young, and they saw all the years of them filming from babies to growing up," the source said of the slideshow.

“So much is in limbo,” the source revealed, “and no one knows what exactly is going to happen with the show. However, the montage kind of felt like the closing of a story arc and a way to say goodbye to this particular cast. It was like closing out this era.”

Confirming that “no one has been fired yet” and “no casting decisions have been made,” the insider added that it also “could have just been a nice way of showing the kids growing up on the show since so many of them had monumental graduation milestones this year.”

“No one is truly sure what it meant,” they added. “But the vibe definitely felt like they were closing this out.”

As fans of RHONJ know, this was the first season of the show that has ever not had a traditional reunion. While the Rails gathering was done in place of it, the cast was reportedly separated by sides and did not interact. Neutral cast member Dolores Catania was said to be the only cast member who ventured between the two rooms.

What will inevitably happen with RHONJ for sure remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain — this is the last time we will see this current cast in its entirety and the next iteration of RHONJ will be quite different.

