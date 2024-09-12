or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Andy Cohen
OK LogoNEWS

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest 'Squash' Their Beef After New Year's Eve Drama

andy cohen ryan seacrest squah beef after new years eve drama pp
Source: @WWHL/YOUTUBE
By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Andy Cohen, 56, and Ryan Seacrest, 49, have mended fences after being embroiled in a feud.

On Tuesday, September 10, Seacrest joined Cohen on Bravo's late-night show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The beef is squashed,” Cohen said in reply to a fan's query on whether they already buried the hatchet and are willing to "do better and acknowledge each other next New Year’s."

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen ryan seacrest squah beef after new years eve drama
Source: @WWHL/YOUTUBE

Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen buried the hatchet on a new episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Elsewhere in the show, the host mentioned, "I don’t even remember what the feud was about."

“I don’t either," Seacrest replied.

Cohen noted that he and Seacrest exchanged waves on New Year’s Eve this year and plan to keep the tradition going in the future.

“We did do all of that. I just said, 'Are you going to be there this year?' We will be. We will wave. We can’t get to each other, or we’d hug,” the new Wheel of Fortune host said. “But no, everything’s been good.”

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen ryan seacrest squah beef after new years eve drama
Source: @WWHL/YOUTUBE

Ryan Seacrest is now hosting 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the apparent rift between the media moguls may be traced back to December 2021 when Cohen, during his network’s broadcast, threw some bold remarks at Seacrest.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen commented about Seacrest's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 lineup. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen ryan seacrest squah beef after new years eve drama
Source: @WWHL/YOUTUBE

Andy Cohen admitted he was drunk when he called Ryan Seacrest and coworkers 'losers.'

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen
Article continues below advertisement

Cohen admitted that he was drunk during that time, adding that he didn't mean to make a disrespectful remark.

“He’s a really nice guy. And I was — as they say— in my cups, and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN just ranting like a nutty guy, this is fun,' so I kept going and that I felt bad about and I texted Ryan the next morning," Cohen said in January 2022 while on The Howard Stern Show, where he spoke about Seacrest and the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen had Ryan Seacrest on his show in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Less than a year after the drama occurred, the American Idol host initiated a wave while filming their New Year's Eve specials in Times Square, but Cohen wouldn't acknowledge him.

"It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper], 57, and Andy," Seacrest told mutual friend Kelly Ripa during their show Live with Kelly and Ryan on January 3 of the same year. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”

In response, Cohen threw his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host Cooper under the bus.

"I was on my radio show yesterday and I said, 'You know, Anderson, typically … when one of us sees Ryan behind us … one of us will nudge the other and say, 'Hey, there’s Seacrest. Look there's Ryan,' so the other one can make note and give a wave. And I said, 'This year you did not do that! … Now look what you’ve done, Anderson,'" he explained about the misunderstanding on his Sirius XM show.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.