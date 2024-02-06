'The Casting Is Superb': Andy Cohen Teases Huge 'RHOA' Announcement After Kandi Burruss' Shocking Exit
Andy Cohen wants Bravo fans to know the future of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is bright!
During the Tuesday, February 6, episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo boss reflected on Kandi Burruss' departure from the reality series — but dropped a major tease about what's to come for the beloved franchise.
"I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday, and I think Kandi's leaving Housewives of Atlanta is now having everyone saying, 'Well, what is happening with Housewives of Atlanta? Why aren't we getting an update? What's going on?' and so, and I didn't want to talk about it," Cohen explained.
"I do want to say I'm not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb," the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "It's funny because I saw casting last week and I was thinking, 'Okay, this is going to be great.' We have a sense and by the way, now that we know Kandi is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, 'Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?'"
While Cohen expressed his excitement over what's to come for the Georgia ladies, he shared he's sad about the music producer not returning. "She's a big loss, but I think it allows us to figure out the future and I'm very excited about the casting that we have," he said of Burruss' exit.
As OK! previously reported, the Xscape member dropped the bombshell news while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4.
"I'm not really keeping up right now," she said. "I'm not keeping up. I already said it, so I'll tell you. I decided I'm not coming back this year."
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things," Burruss, who was the longest running cast member on RHOA, noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But it’s not just that," the former Chicago star added. "It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year."