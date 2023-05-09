Andy Cohen Was 'Very Surprised' by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Split: 'Not the News I Ever Expected'

On Monday, May 8, the bombshell news broke that the pair — with whom she shares minors Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — were done after 11 years of marriage. According to legal documents, both cited "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" as the cause of the divorce. In the filings, both the "Tardy For The Party" singer and the former football player have requested sole custody of their little ones.

"This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," an insider claimed of the split — which was allegedly prompted by their home almost going into foreclosure and hefty tax liens.