Andy Cohen Was 'Very Surprised' by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Split: 'Not the News I Ever Expected'
Andy Cohen never saw Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split coming.
The Bravo boss brought up the shocking news during the Tuesday, May 9, broadcast of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, and made it clear he was blown away by The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars' impending divorce.
"I sent my condolences because it's a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love," Cohen said of the reality stars. "I was very surprised."
"That was not the news I ever expected to get," he continued. "They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that."
On Monday, May 8, the bombshell news broke that the pair — with whom she shares minors Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — were done after 11 years of marriage. According to legal documents, both cited "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" as the cause of the divorce. In the filings, both the "Tardy For The Party" singer and the former football player have requested sole custody of their little ones.
"This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," an insider claimed of the split — which was allegedly prompted by their home almost going into foreclosure and hefty tax liens.
"Kim and Kroy haven't been getting along for a while. Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship," the source went on to say.
"Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path," the insider added. "Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to sources close to Zolciak and Biermann.