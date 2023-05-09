Shots Fired! Kroy Biermann Shades Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak After Reality Star Files For Divorce: 'My Ring Meant A Thing'
And so the social media snubs begin...
Kroy Biermann cryptically shaded his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, just one day after news broke that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from her husband after 11 years of marriage.
"Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party," the former NFL outside linebacker's Instagram bio now reads.
Biermann added the phrase "my ring meant a thing," while the remainder of his original description referenced his marriage to Zolciak, the parents' six children — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — his football career and the couple's former reality TV show, Don't Be Tardy.
The subtle switch to his social media profile comes after a source claimed Biermann, 37, was "not bitter" about Zolciak's shocking divorce filing, as OK! previously reported.
Zolciak, 44, declared their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," although it remains unclear what exactly caused the duo to call it quits. The mom-of-six requested physical custody and joint legal custody of their four youngest kids, as well as spousal support. She also filed to legally change her surname back to her maiden name.
While fans might not be certain what problems the two were facing in their romantic relationship, the pair was under immense pressure financially.
Back in February, reports confirmed the family's Georgia mansion had been foreclosed and was scheduled for auction after Zolciak and Biermann defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they had taken out for the home in 2016.
The auction was later cancelled and the reality stars sternly denied all reports that they were losing their home.
Although the separated spouses both still live in their lavish $2.5 million estate, the television personalities owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, and additionally owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes in 2018.