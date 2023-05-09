Shots Fired! Kroy Biermann Shades Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak After Reality Star Files For Divorce: 'My Ring Meant A Thing'

"Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party," the former NFL outside linebacker's Instagram bio now reads.

Biermann added the phrase "my ring meant a thing," while the remainder of his original description referenced his marriage to Zolciak, the parents' six children — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — his football career and the couple's former reality TV show, Don't Be Tardy.