Kim Zolciak Still Living With Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann After Shocking Divorce Filing
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still living under the same roof despite calling it quits on their 11-year marriage.
Court documents recently filed by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star cited that the former flames still live together in their lavish Georgia estate with the duo’s four little ones — Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The luxurious residence was put up for auction following the foreclosure after the estranged spouses defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they had taken out for the home in 2016.
Zolciak didn’t pay mind to the auction — which was later cancelled — and declared she wouldn’t be going anywhere.
“I’m here until I f****** want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore," the reality star sternly stated at the time, while her eldest daughters similarly called the situation “insane” and not true during a run-in with reporters at LAX airport.
“Don’t believe everything you hear,” the girls told paparazzi in February. “Everything is still there. We all live there. We just slept there last night," adding, “You guys are crazy."
While they still may have their home — at least for now — Zolciak and Biermann are in the midst of other financial woes, as they allegedly owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, as OK! previously reported.
The parents-of-six also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes in 2018.
It remains unclear what exactly led Zolciak to file for divorce, however, she stated the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” while asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four youngest kids.
The blonde babe requested spousal support and to legally go back to her maiden name.
TMZ obtained court documents regarded Zolciak's divorce.