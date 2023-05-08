Kim Zolciak Bragged About Her Steamy Escapades With Kroy Biermann Prior to Divorce Filing

Biermann, 37, who married the blonde babe in 2011, also shared whether or not their relationship would succumb to the reality TV curse, which it eventually did.

"Whether you're married on camera or a regular person married, I don't think there's any difference," the athlete stated. "And I think when things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."