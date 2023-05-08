Kim Zolciak Bragged About Her Steamy Escapades With Kroy Biermann Prior to Divorce Filing
Kim Zolciak once bragged about her steamy escapades with Kroy Biermann — months before she filed for divorce.
"If you're asking for a secret, lots of s**," the 44-year-old told E! News. "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
Biermann, 37, who married the blonde babe in 2011, also shared whether or not their relationship would succumb to the reality TV curse, which it eventually did.
"Whether you're married on camera or a regular person married, I don't think there's any difference," the athlete stated. "And I think when things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."
As OK! previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum listed the date of separation between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two share four kids together.
In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.
The news comes after it was revealed the couple allegedly owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.
To make matters worse, Biermann and Zolciak owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018, according to a report.
Though rumors swirled Zolciak was in financial trouble, she claimed everything was just fine.
“I’m here until I f****** want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore," she stated at the time.