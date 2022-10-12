Inside Angela Lansbury's Amazing Life Prior To Her Death

The beloved star of TV’s Murder, She Wrote also doesn’t need another trophy to prove that she’s lived a wonderful life. “You go through motions for a show or any event where you are being lauded for what you do, not who you are,” reasoned Lansbury. Of course, her professional life has always been impressive. Lansbury initially succeeded in film, where one of her earliest movies, 1944’s Gaslight, earned her an Oscar nomination at age 19 by utilizing her talent, not trading on her appearance. “I was never going to get to play the girl next door,” said the London-born actress. “And I was never going to be groomed to be a glamorous movie star. And I sort of realized that.”

In fact, Lansbury was a late bloomer who hit her professional and personal stride later in life. At age 37, she earned her third Oscar nomination, for playing the manipulative mother in the 1962 classic The Manchurian Candidate. “Any actress will tell you that evil roles to play are the best,” she said. “That woman had so many layers ... It proved to be my last great movie role.”