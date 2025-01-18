Miss Universe Albania Model Angela Martini Says Ex Kanye West Would 'Never Lie' — 'Even If It Would Hurt You'
Angela Martini is focused on the future — and has learned to only remember positives about her past.
The 2010 Miss Universe Albania model dishes on her former romantic relationship with ex Kanye West during an exclusive chat with OK!, while also reflecting on her time competing in the major international beauty pageant under Donald Trump's ownership.
Praising West, 47, Martini tells OK!: "He’s an amazing artist and visionary."
As for her fling with West in 2011, the stunning life coach says "what impressed me the most about him was that he was a truth speaker."
"He would never lie, even if it would hurt you. He's really true. He is who he is, and he doesn’t have a mask," she continues.
Regarding West's wife, Bianca Censori, 30, Martini declares: "I think she’s beautiful and has a unique, confident presence."
Still, Martini admits, "I prefer not to delve into the details of my past, as my focus is on the future, which is far more meaningful. Everyone, whether a public figure or not, has their own past — filled with beautiful moments, lessons, or mistakes."
Ahead of Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20, the Love Hope Light author also recalls her past experiences with the Republican president-to-be, 78 — who owned the Miss Universe franchise from 1996-2015.
"My experience with Donald Trump during the Miss Universe era was purely professional," she declares. "He definitely had a commanding presence and knew how to bring energy into a room. I really appreciated the opportunity to represent myself on such a global stage, and I look back on that chapter of my life fondly. It taught me a lot about confidence and resilience."
While she "only briefly met" Donald's wife, Melania Trump, Angela confesses, "I've always admired her elegance and the way she carries herself."
"Their marriage is their personal journey, and I respect how they’ve managed to stay strong together under so much public attention," she adds.
Emphasizing her efforts to focus on the future, Angela explains how she's "really trying to channel my energy into projects that inspire connection and empowerment, with a strong focus on creating something truly meaningful."
"I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling to bring people together, and I’m hoping my current work will reflect that vision. I’m preparing something very exciting that I think will make a real difference, and I’ll be sharing more about it soon," the model teases. "These projects are designed to create spaces where people — especially women — feel seen, celebrated, and supported. It’s about more than just what I do; it’s about leaving a lasting impact and sparking a sense of possibility in others."
In 2025, Angela says she wants to "focus on what really matters: living with purpose and staying true to myself."
"Over the past six years, I’ve learned to see astrology as a sort of GPS — something that helps guide me through my karma and life lessons. Having gone through some incredibly challenging times, which I’ll share more about soon, I’ve realized how important it is to align with what’s meaningful and to stay connected to the bigger picture," she details.
For "those who are striving to stay true to themselves," Angela encourages them to "hold onto your truth" even in "these turbulent times," noting it's "more important than ever" to "discover it if you haven’t yet, and live by it."
"I think it’s easy to lose ourselves in the chaos these days. Try to focus on growing, evolving, and reaching higher levels of consciousness," she concludes.