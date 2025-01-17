Donald Trump Mocked After Announcing Inauguration Will Be Held Indoors Due to 'Arctic Blast Sweeping the Country': 'He Doesn't Want His Hair Blowing Around'

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," he continued. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," he noted. "The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"