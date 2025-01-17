Donald Trump Mocked After Announcing Inauguration Will Be Held Indoors Due to 'Arctic Blast Sweeping the Country': 'He Doesn't Want His Hair Blowing Around'
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is set to take place inside following reports that Washington, D.C., will be experiencing dangerously cold weather on Monday, January 20.
"It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Friday, January 17.
"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," he continued. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."
"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," he noted. "The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"
Following the announcement, several Trump critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, as some doubted the reasons behind the 78-year-old's decision not to make himself or others brave the cold.
Former vice presidential nominee Tim Walz shared a picture of him in the snow with the caption, "There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing."
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski penned, "You can’t expect an old geezer from Florida to go outside in the cold for an inauguration."
Another user replied, "He doesn’t want his hair blowing around," and a third person added, "Especially with that hairsprayed comb over."
Other critics suggested the decision stemmed from Trump's past fixation with the size of his audience at political events, rather than a desire to avoid inclement weather.
One skeptic wrote, "He's afraid he wouldn't get a big crowd," and another agreed, "He saw that there would likely be an extremely small crowd by inauguration standards."
This inauguration update comes after Trump expressed frustration with the possibility that the American flag could fly at half-staff for his inauguration due to former President Jimmy Carter's death in December 2024.
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," he wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier this month. "Let’s see how it plays out."