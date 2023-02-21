Angelina Jolie All Smiles At JFK Airport As Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Begs Actress To Forgive Ex Brad Pitt

After all the drama, the Babylon star hasn't been on the best terms with his kiddos, but it sounds like Shiloh wants her mom to forgive her father once and for all.

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, Shiloh doesn't feel any resentment toward her father “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.”

“She knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best,” the source said, adding that she wants Jolie to “move on and be happy.”