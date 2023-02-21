Angelina Jolie All Smiles At JFK Airport As Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Begs Actress To Forgive Ex Brad Pitt
What drama? Angelina Jolie looked happier than ever as she strolled through JFK Airport in late February.
In new photos, the 47-year-old wore a simple outfit: a black sweater with pants and a wool coat.
The actress, who split from Brad Pitt in 2016, appeared upbeat as she sported a pair of black sunglasses.
As OK! previously reported, the Eternals star, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Pitt, 59, recently received documents about her investigation into the allegations that the movie star abused her and their children while on a flight in 2016.
The FBI gave 164 additional pages for Jolie to look at, as she was concerned over the "adequacy of" the findings, Radar reported. "The parties are continuing to confer regarding these issues," the documents read.
The mom-of-six previously filed a lawsuit claiming the FBI failed to give her all the documents from the investigation.
While in the air, Jolie claimed Pitt grabbed and shook the kiddos.
"Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the docs read. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
Despite the FBI came to a conclusion regarding the matter, they said Pitt was innocent.
"In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," the organization's statement read. "No charges have been filed in this matter."
After all the drama, the Babylon star hasn't been on the best terms with his kiddos, but it sounds like Shiloh wants her mom to forgive her father once and for all.
According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, Shiloh doesn't feel any resentment toward her father “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.”
“She knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best,” the source said, adding that she wants Jolie to “move on and be happy.”
