FBI Surrenders 164-Page Document To Angelina Jolie Regarding Investigation Into Her Shocking 2016 Fight With Brad Pitt
The FBI has reportedly handed over a hefty chunk of documents to Angelina Jolie in regards to the investigation over her allegations that ex-husband Brad Pitt abused her and their children aboard a 2016 flight.
According to Radar, the outlet that obtained the docs, the FBI produced 164 additional pages for the actress to look at, but she had concerns over the "adequacy of" the findings. "The parties are continuing to confer regarding these issues," the status report read.
The update comes after the mom-of-six, 47, filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI last year, claiming they didn't give their full report of their 2016 investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! shared, it was revealed last year that Jolie accused her then-husband of "grabbing" and "shaking" her in front of their kids while aboard a plane from France to Los Angeles,
She also said her ex poured alcohol on herself and their kids, adding she sustained injuries when trying to prevent Pitt, 59, from hitting one of their little ones.
"Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the docs read. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
In addition, Jolie claimed the Babylon star berated her and told their children she was "crazy." At the time, the FBI conducted an investigation but found Pitt to be innocent.
"In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," the organization's statement read. "No charges have been filed in this matter."
Pitt's lawyer called the Tomb Raider lead's allegations "completely untrue."
One source insisted to a news publication that Jolie keeps rehashing the drama because she's "desperately trying to find something new" to take down her former spouse. Explained a second insider, "Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her."