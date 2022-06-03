Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! Celebrate The Award-Winning Actress By Shopping Her Top Fashion Moments — Get The Looks For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie will celebrate her 47th birthday tomorrow, Saturday, June 4. The brunette beauty is best known for her success starring in some of the most intense rolls within the film industry.

Among Hollywood's finest actresses, Jolie has starred in countless award-winning roles, including Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The start of her acclaimed career began in 1999, when she played Lisa Rowe in the film Girl, Interrupted. Nowadays, the mother-of-six has altered her career focus to behind the camera as a director, but recently announced she has not fully retired from acting. The well-rounded star has once again started picking up shorter-term acting rolls in order to be more available at home due to her current family situation, according to Entertainment Weekly.

