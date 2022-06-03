Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! Celebrate The Award-Winning Actress By Shopping Her Top Fashion Moments — Get The Looks For Less
Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie will celebrate her 47th birthday tomorrow, Saturday, June 4. The brunette beauty is best known for her success starring in some of the most intense rolls within the film industry.
Among Hollywood's finest actresses, Jolie has starred in countless award-winning roles, including Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.
The start of her acclaimed career began in 1999, when she played Lisa Rowe in the film Girl, Interrupted. Nowadays, the mother-of-six has altered her career focus to behind the camera as a director, but recently announced she has not fully retired from acting. The well-rounded star has once again started picking up shorter-term acting rolls in order to be more available at home due to her current family situation, according to Entertainment Weekly.
In addition to her contributions to film, Jolie has given back to the community through humanitarian work. In March of 2022, the activist arrived in Yemen to help aid refugees from the country's ongoing civil war.
Although we don't see the superstar's face on our television screens as often as we may hope, the good news is, it seems as though Hollywood's hottest will continue to provide us with outstanding film entertainment both as an actress and director for the continuous future.
On July 22, 2021, the mother-of-six stepped out for a shopping run with her children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh on Champs Elysées in Paris wearing Chloé Resort 2022 sand-colored wide-legged trousers, matching beige Dior D-Moi Pumps, and The Row Stilton White Top, retailing for $350. Jolie shares all six of her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the divorced pair's biological children, while Maddox, Pax and Zahara were adopted.
The 47-year-old attended The Eternals' — in which she played the role of "Thena" —United Kingdom film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle on October 27, 2021 in London. The 'fit for the night included a green Valentino Cape Gown and Casadei Blade Pumps.
The brunette bombshell headed back to her hotel in Paris on July 9, 2019 wearing a stylish summer 'fit. The fashionable moment included a gorgeous Loro Piana Camille Long Miter-Stripe Sundress, Louis Vuitton Paris Texas Sunglasses, and an adorable brown chain-strapped shoulder bag.
The award-winning actress strutted through Champs-Elysées Avenue in Paris on January 29, 2018. The Maleficent star left the Guerlain store wearing a Max Mara Lilia Cashmere Coat, Christian Louboutin Iriza Pumps, retailing for $745, and a red Louis Vuitton Vaneau Mm Bag, on sale retailing for $1,114.
The Wanted actress was seen leaving the BFI Southbank cinema in London on November 23, 2018 in classic business-lady fashion. The 'fit included a basic black overcoat, a white midi dress with lace detail and shiny gold pumps.