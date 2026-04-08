Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Detaches Herself From Both Famous Parents as She Ditches Last Name in Music Video Dance Debut: Watch
April 8 2026, Updated 4:04 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie made a statement by ditching her famous last name when she appeared in her very first music video.
The 19-year-old made a cameo in K-pop star Dayoung’s project for the song "What's a girl to do," which premiered on Tuesday, April 7.
Shiloh Jolie Made Her Music Video Debut
Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, wowed fans with her performance and opted to just go by "Shi" in the credits. The dancer rocked a slick-back ponytail and a maroon tank top as she showed off her fierce moves.
No one, including her dance crew, Culture, knew she was on the set "until after filming wrapped," sources told a news outlet. She booked the gig through an open audition.
“[She] likes to dance but is not seeking special attention or fame,” the insider explained.
Shiloh Jolie Was 'Selected' in an Open Audition
Before the video's release, Dayoung's entertainment company, Starship, stated that Shiloh earned her role, insisting her fame was unknown to them at the time of her booking.
“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” the representative for the company told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’ Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”
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Shiloh Jolie Dropped 'Pitt' From Her Name
Shiloh has made strides over the years to embrace her individuality, as on her 18th birthday, the teen filed to legally drop her father's last name from "Jolie-Pitt" and use "Jolie" exclusively.
The change came following years of reported strain between Brad, 62, and his children after Angelina, 50, filed for divorce and sole custody in 2016.
Apart from Shiloh, the movie stars share five other kids — Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.
Some of Shiloh Jolie's Siblings Have Also Dropped 'Pitt' Last Name
Some of Shiloh's siblings also made the name change: in 2024, Vivienne, 17, was reportedly listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in a playbill for the musical The Outsiders that her mother helped produce.
Zahara, 21, appears to use only the "Jolie" last name as well, introducing herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at a sorority event at Spelman College that same year.