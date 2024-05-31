Over It: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Files to Legally Drop Father's Last Name on Her 18th Birthday
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wasted no time in filing to drop her father's last name, doing so as soon as she became an adult.
The teenager took legal action over her previously hyphenated name to officially be "Shiloh Jolie" on Monday, May 27, the day she turned 18 years old.
Court documents obtained by a news publication confirmed Shiloh submitted paperwork to legally change her name. The filing has yet to formally be approved, however, once signed off on, the aspiring dancer will receive a new birth certificate from the state she was born in, which she will then be able to use to switch over all other identity-related records such as her ID and passport.
The formal action comes within the same month Angelina and Brad's youngest daughter, Vivienne, 15, opted not to include Pitt in her last name when listed in the playbill for The Outsiders, a new Broadway musical the teenager worked on as an assistant alongside her famous mom.
Back in November 2023, the siblings' older sister, Zahara, 19, introduced herself without the last name Pitt after joining the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College.
"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she said in a video shared at the time. "Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s number seven."
Maddox, 22, also reportedly removed Pitt from his moniker, however, him and Zahara haven't appeared to take legal action on the matter at this time. Pax, 20, and Vivienne's twin, Knox, 15, are also allegedly estranged from their father amid Brad's seemingly never-ending court battle against their mother.
The situation hasn't been easy for the Bullet Train actor, as he attempts to cope with being ousted by all six of his children.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source expressed earlier this month.
The Fight Club star's vicious legal battle and tumultuous relationship with his family dates back to September 2016, when Angelina filed for divorce from Brad following an alleged incident of abuse onboard their private plane.
Some of the former couple's kids were with their parents on the charter jet when the encounter occurred, seemingly making it the final straw for Angelina after just two years of marriage.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars started dating way back in 2004, however, they didn't tie the knot until 2014 at their shared French winery Chateau Miraval — which they are currently still fighting over in court.
