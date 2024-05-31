Over It: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Files to Legally Drop Father's Last Name on Her 18th Birthday

Court documents obtained by a news publication confirmed Shiloh submitted paperwork to legally change her name. The filing has yet to formally be approved, however, once signed off on, the aspiring dancer will receive a new birth certificate from the state she was born in, which she will then be able to use to switch over all other identity-related records such as her ID and passport.

The formal action comes within the same month Angelina and Brad's youngest daughter, Vivienne, 15, opted not to include Pitt in her last name when listed in the playbill for The Outsiders, a new Broadway musical the teenager worked on as an assistant alongside her famous mom.