Shiloh Jolie Grooves Her Way From Hollywood Princess to Dance Sensation

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: Mega

From a Hollywood darling, Shiloh Jolie is grooving towards her own path as a dancer.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie is all grown up!

Born on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia, Shiloh spent her life in the glaring spotlight.

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: Mega

Shiloh Jolie has gone viral for her dance moves.

As her mega-watt celebrity parents navigated their own stormy divorce in 2016, Shiloh and her five siblings managed to forge their own unique identities.

Despite the chaos surrounding them, Angelina famously expressed her admiration for her children’s resilience.

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: Mega

Shiloh Jolie spends a lot of her days on the dance floor.

She revealed in a candid Harper’s Bazaar interview back in 2019, "I learn from their strength."

As Shiloh stepped into the spotlight, she carved out a space for herself as an incredibly gifted dancer.

The young starlet kicked off her dance journey at the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, catching eyes and hearts with her vibrant moves.

Photo of Angelica Jolie and their children
Source: Mega

Shiloh Jolie, alongside her five siblings, carved out a distinctive path all on her own.

In a world where she could easily be overshadowed by her mother’s Oscar-winning legacy and her father's blockbuster career, Shiloh manages to shine bright in her own way — although her mother, Angelina, described her as the most private among the six Jolie siblings.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time,” the A-lister said in the November 21, 2024, interview. “They’re quite private.”

“Shiloh’s extremely private,” she added. “They weren’t born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we’ll see.”

Now, her viral dance videos — which showcase her immense talent — are making waves.

"She's someone that I've worked with for a couple years now," Kolanie Marks – a L.A.-based dancer who has choreographed tours and music videos for artists like Mindless Behavior, Marques Houston and more — told People.

"My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out," Marks said, adding that Shiloh' is committed "to a craft that is extremely hard."

Photo of Shiloh Jolie with mom, Angelina, and sister, Zahara
Source: Mega

Angelina Jolie shares six kids with ex Brad Pitt.

When they are together, Kolanie never brings up Shiloh's famous parents.

"That's something I don't talk to her about," he said. "I keep it very strictly based off of what we focus on, which is the dancing."

