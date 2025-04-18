Shiloh Jolie Grooves Her Way From Hollywood Princess to Dance Sensation
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie is all grown up!
Born on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia, Shiloh spent her life in the glaring spotlight.
As her mega-watt celebrity parents navigated their own stormy divorce in 2016, Shiloh and her five siblings managed to forge their own unique identities.
Despite the chaos surrounding them, Angelina famously expressed her admiration for her children’s resilience.
She revealed in a candid Harper’s Bazaar interview back in 2019, "I learn from their strength."
As Shiloh stepped into the spotlight, she carved out a space for herself as an incredibly gifted dancer.
The young starlet kicked off her dance journey at the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, catching eyes and hearts with her vibrant moves.
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kid Shiloh Looks Downcast in L.A. as the Teenager Wants to Live Out of the Spotlight: Photos
- Smooth Moves! Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Impressive Skills In Dance Video
- Shiloh Jolie Looks Too Cool for School While Out in Los Angeles Amid Quest for 'Private' Life: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a world where she could easily be overshadowed by her mother’s Oscar-winning legacy and her father's blockbuster career, Shiloh manages to shine bright in her own way — although her mother, Angelina, described her as the most private among the six Jolie siblings.
“None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time,” the A-lister said in the November 21, 2024, interview. “They’re quite private.”
“Shiloh’s extremely private,” she added. “They weren’t born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we’ll see.”
Now, her viral dance videos — which showcase her immense talent — are making waves.
"She's someone that I've worked with for a couple years now," Kolanie Marks – a L.A.-based dancer who has choreographed tours and music videos for artists like Mindless Behavior, Marques Houston and more — told People.
"My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out," Marks said, adding that Shiloh' is committed "to a craft that is extremely hard."
When they are together, Kolanie never brings up Shiloh's famous parents.
"That's something I don't talk to her about," he said. "I keep it very strictly based off of what we focus on, which is the dancing."