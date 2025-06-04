Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 16, Look All Grown Up During Rare Outing in Los Angeles: Photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s biological twins, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked all grown up during a midday stroll in Los Angeles.
In a series of photos captured on Monday, June 2, the twins wore similar attire as they walked from the grocery store back to their home.
Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt Look Grown Up in Rare Outing
Vivienne wore a plain white T-shirt and paired it with oversized textured pants, while her brother sported a white T-shirt and loose dark gray pants. Though casual, their outfits were California-chic.
Both twins looked unbothered as they walked home with photographers in their surroundings.
Just days before Vivienne and Knox were spotted on the rare outing, it became public knowledge that their sister, formerly known as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 19, legally changed her name to Shi Joli, dropping her father’s last name and the “e” from her mom’s maiden name.
Shi Joli Legally Changes Her Name
Shi filed a motion to change her name after her 18th birthday in May 2024, leading the court to approve the change three months later. It wouldn’t be until her new name was credited as a choreographer for Isabel Marant’s capsule collection this May that the public would learn of the exact change.
Angelina and Brad’s oldest daughter, Zahara, 20, also ditched “Pitt” from her last name, as when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, she introduced herself as Zahara Jolie.
Zahara and Maddox Jolie Drop 'Pitt' From Their Last Name
“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she proudly shared with her sorority sisters in November 2023. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California… I am this line’s No. 7.”
The former couple’s eldest child, Maddox, 23, has dropped “Pitt” from his last name as well. According to a source, Maddox has only used his mom’s last name on non-legal documents since at least 2021.
The actors' split was finalized in December 2024, eight years after Angelina first filed to divorce the Moneyball actor.
Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on Angelina Jolie Divorce
In a May interview, Brad broke his silence on his drawn out divorce from Angelina, telling a news outlet he didn’t “think it was that major of a thing,” adding, “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”
OK! previously reported on an insider who revealed Brad has “been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun-shy about getting married again” despite being in a blossoming relationship with Ines de Ramon.