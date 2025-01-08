Angelina Jolie Admits Parts of Herself 'Shut Down' During Nasty Divorce From Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie touched on the highs and lows of her life in a new interview for her movie Maria, hinting her stressful divorce from Brad Pitt put a damper on her spirit.
The actress explained she could relate to her role as late opera singer Maria Callas, as in the flick, the character reminisces on all aspects of her life in the days leading up to her death.
"You’re an artist, and you go through different things in life," the mother-of-six, 49, shared. "And you wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you, and if your light’s dimmed, and if you have less to contribute, or if you don’t know yourself…"
"And what a gift as an artist, to be pushed again at this time in my life, to do something that terrified me and I wasn’t sure I could do is the greatest gift," she said.
As OK! reported, the Oscar winner and her former husband, 61, battled it out for a whopping eight years before the divorce was finalized in December 2024.
"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon expressed in a public statement at the time.
"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," they stated of the exes signing the divorce papers. "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
The Tomb Raider lead and Pitt split in 2016 after Jolie claimed he got violent with her and their kids on an overseas flight. The Hollywood hunk denied the allegations and was cleared of any wrongdoing after an FBI investigation.
Since then, the two have battled it out over a custody agreement and their shared Chateau Miraval winery in France.
Amid the back and forth drama, they were each declared legally single in 2019.
While Jolie hasn't been in a public romance since then, Pitt has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since 2022.
In fact, a source told a news outlet de Ramon, 32, was the one who pushed the Fight Club actor to finalize things with his ex-wife.
"He was influenced by Ines to finally settle," the source spilled. "Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses."
"She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled," added the source.
Times Radio spoke to Jolie.