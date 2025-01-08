Angelina Jolie Admits Parts of Herself 'Shut Down' During Nasty Divorce From Brad Pitt

"You’re an artist, and you go through different things in life," the mother-of-six, 49, shared. "And you wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you, and if your light’s dimmed, and if you have less to contribute, or if you don’t know yourself…"

"And what a gift as an artist, to be pushed again at this time in my life, to do something that terrified me and I wasn’t sure I could do is the greatest gift," she said.