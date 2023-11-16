Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Drops 'Pitt' From Her Name as She's Inducted Into a Sorority at Spelman College: Watch
Family feud?
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara is clearly thriving at Spelman College, as a recently posted Instagram video showed the student being inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. However, she noticeably introduced herself without adding "Pitt" to her full name.
"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," the 18-year-old enthusiastically declared to the roaring crowd as she took center stage in a black dress, pearl necklace and black hand gloves. "And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."
The sophomore also revealed she's seventh in her lineage.
The exciting moment was captured by Essence.
"The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member! Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College!" they wrote in the caption. "We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!"
Fans couldn't help but gush over the video, with many commending the Oscar-winning actress, 48, for allowing her daughter to learn about her roots.
"I am sooo happy that she gets to experience this. I love this for her and I love Angelina for making sure she’s in touch with black people," one person commented on the clip, while another said, "Looks like she’s having a full HBCU experience and that’s awesome."
"She found her tribe..👏🏾 Angelina did a great job," commented a third. "Culture and dynamics."
While Zahara makes more friends on campus, it seems her relationship with Brad, 59, isn't as strong as it once was — which could be due to the Tomb Raider lead's drama-filled divorce from the father of her six kids.
As OK! reported, Angelina accused her ex-husband of physically and verbally abusing her and some of their kids during a 2016 flight, the same year she filed for divorce.
The accusations launched an FBI investigation, but in the end, Brad was cleared.
The outcome didn't sit well with the brunette beauty, which is one of the reasons she's trying to get a new law passed that would require judges and other court staffers to have domestic violence training.
A source also alleged that the humanitarian believes Brad's team paid off people in the legal sphere to come out unscathed.
In addition, the exes are battling it out over their French winery, as the Hollywood hunk claimed his former wife went against their contract when she sold her stake to a Russian oligarch. Meanwhile, Angelina believes Brad is using profits from their brand for his own personal benefit.