Angelina Jolie Is 'Carefully' Launching Her Kids' Careers: She's 'Very Aware of the Potential They Have'

“Angelina’s very aware of the potential her kids have, she has no doubt they’re going to do great things,” the insider said of the Maria star, who settled her divorce from Pitt on December 30, 2024, after an eight-year legal battle.

“That being said, she’s never pushed them into anything, the last thing she wants is to see them flounder or be forced to do something they’re not passionate about, but she is carefully guiding their careers and setting them up, step by step,” the confidante added.