Angelina Jolie Is 'Carefully' Launching Her Kids' Careers: She's 'Very Aware of the Potential They Have'
Angelina Jolie can’t help but be excited for her kids’ future!
According to a source, the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex Brad Pitt — is confident her offspring will make it in whatever industry they choose as they get older.
“Angelina’s very aware of the potential her kids have, she has no doubt they’re going to do great things,” the insider said of the Maria star, who settled her divorce from Pitt on December 30, 2024, after an eight-year legal battle.
“That being said, she’s never pushed them into anything, the last thing she wants is to see them flounder or be forced to do something they’re not passionate about, but she is carefully guiding their careers and setting them up, step by step,” the confidante added.
Though they have some help from Jolie, the insider insisted the youngsters have been putting in the work and learning the ropes of their desired fields.
“Maddox is the perfect example, he’s worked behind the scenes on a lot of her projects and been her assistant in so many aspects and now he’s the third-assistant director on her next film,” they explained, noting how the Oscar winner’s eldest child landed a job for her upcoming movie Stitches.
“He’s learning from the ground up, so that eventually, he’ll be ready to direct big feature films,” they continued. “Pax is on the same path. He’s got a huge interest in film and at the moment is looking to become a director of photography.”
While Maddox and Pax are following in their mom's film footsteps, Zahara is inspired by the brunette beauty's work with the United Nations.
“Angelina is nurturing Zahara’s dreams with just as much intention,” the source said, noting she’s “interested in politics and international relations, which, of course, thrills Angelina to no end.”
The insider also noted that even though her youngest are not yet adults, they are already setting themselves up for success.
“With the younger kids, she’s just as hands-on: Viv is passionate about theatre, so Angelina took that and ran with it by co-producing The Outsiders on Broadway with her, so she’d be able to learn the process alongside her. That was an extraordinary opportunity and not something the average theatre kid gets to experience,” they stated.
Another insider mentioned how the Girl, Interrupted lead also supported Knox and Shiloh’s hopes for the future.
“Now that Knox and Shiloh are getting more comfortable in the spotlight, the sky’s the limit for them, too,” said the source.
